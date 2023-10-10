Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Cummins: Dividend Raised 18 Years/2.95% Yield - High Quality Industrial

Oct. 10, 2023 7:27 AM ETCummins Inc. (CMI)4 Comments
RoseNose
Summary

  • Cummins Inc. is a well-respected OEM known for its high-performing engines and diversified product offerings.
  • The company recently separated its filtration business and launched a power business, Accelera energy technology.
  • Analysts expect management to focus on product enhancement, growth, and increasing dividends, and the stock has a positive outlook with price targets ranging from $253 to $294.
  • The dividend has just raised 7%, giving it an 18-year record, staying near the 5-year 7.5% rate.
  • It is a quality fair value buy today at $228 and 3% yield or more.

Oil price cap concept. Petroleum, petrodollar and crude oil concept.

vadimrysev/iStock via Getty Images

Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI), formerly known as Cummins Engine Co until 2001, was founded in 1919 is headquartered in Columbus, Indiana is known for quality durable high performing medium and heavy-duty engines. It is a well-respected original equipment manufacturer "OEM" that

RoseNose
Rosenose is a retired healthcare professional and she has been managing her own investments for nearly 2 decades. She writes about stocks with growing dividends targeting a yield of 4+%.

She is a contributing author to the investing group Macro Trading Factory where she manages the Rose's Income Garden portfolio - a diversified portfolio with 80 stocks from all 11 sectors which targets rising safe income and capital maintenance. The service also has the Funds Macro Portfolio managed by the Macro Teller which aims to outperform the SPY market on a risk-adjusted basis. Both portfolios are easy to follow and have a focus on quality investments, risk management, and diversification. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of CMI either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (4)

spartanz
Today, 8:30 AM
Interesting review. Thanks for the introduction. 30 yrs ago I exported used Cummins engines to Asia and the brand was known for high quality and superior power. Have not previously researched it as an addition to my industrial holdings and I’ll add it to my list for due diligence research. Thanks for your efforts on our behalf.
OlePhart
Today, 8:21 AM
Cummins has grown very nicely in my wife’s portfolio. I bought it several years back at $135.52 per share and it’s now $228.09. Cummins has worked out to be a perfect stock for her, growing in share value while boosting its dividend.
ote
Today, 7:55 AM
Great well company. I will not own. As it is in a declining industry.
RoseNose
Today, 8:03 AM
@ote : It is looking towards the future if you read the article. Cummins has some of the best manufacturing engines in the world and is not going to be a "buggy whip" Thank you for the comment.
