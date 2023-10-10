Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

5 Dividend Stocks For A Year-End Market Rally

Oct. 10, 2023 10:36 AM ETAXP, COP, LHX, MSFT, NVDA1 Comment
Mark Roussin profile picture
Mark Roussin
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • September lived up to its billing as the worst month of the year for stocks.
  • According to a report from Bank of America, stocks could be due for a fourth-quarter rally to close the year following the weak September.
  • Earnings are expected to expand in Q4 which could pierce through any near-term headwinds for the time being.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of iREIT® on Alpha get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

Candlestick chart and data of financial market.

tadamichi

The stock market endured yet another poor performance during the month of September, which was not unexpected as the month of September is historically the worst month of the year for stocks.

However, according to Bank of America

no marketing

This article was written by

Mark Roussin profile picture
Mark Roussin
9.91K Followers

Mark Roussin is an active Certified Public Accountant (CPA) in the state of California. Mark has worked as a CPA, serving both public and private Real Estate corporations for over 10 years. Today, he provides his followers insights to both undervalued dividend stocks mixed with high-growth opportunities with a goal of them reaching financial freedom in the long-term. Mark tends to invest primarily in dividend stocks with a strong emphasis on Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs).

Mark has partnered with Learn more

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of MSFT, LHX, BAC, NVDA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

PaisleyPark profile picture
PaisleyPark
Today, 11:01 AM
Comments (29)
I have a small position in AXP and have been looking to add to it.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.