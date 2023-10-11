Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Home Depot: H2 2023 May Be Ugly - Minimal Margin Of Safety Here

Oct. 11, 2023 2:00 PM ETThe Home Depot, Inc. (HD)LOW3 Comments
Summary

  • While HD has delivered a decelerating decline in comparable sales in FQ2'23, we believe that the worst may not be here yet, with H2'23 potentially bringing further headwinds.
  • The combination of elevated interest rate environment, tight housing supply, and reduced DIY discretionary spending may be worsened by the restart of the federal student loan repayments.
  • With the HD stock still trading at a premium compared to LOW and the sector median, we believe that there is a minimal margin of safety at these levels.
  • Investors may want to wait a little longer and wait for the housing situation/the short-term downtrend to stabilize, despite the tempting dividend returns.

United States economy under pressure

AlexSava/iStock via Getty Images

We previously covered Home Depot, Inc (NYSE:HD) in April 2022, discussing its status as a staple stock during the housing boom then, pulling forward an impressive six years' worth of revenue growth during the COVID-19 pandemic.

This article was written by

I am a full-time analyst interested in a wide range of stocks. With my unique insights and knowledge, I hope to provide other investors with a contrasting view of my portfolio, given my particular background.Prior to Seeking Alpha, I worked as a professionally trained architect in a private architecture practice, with a focus on public and healthcare projects. My qualifications include:- Qualified Person with the Board of Architects, Singapore.- Master's in Architecture from the National University of Singapore.- Bachelor in Arts from the National University of Singapore.If you have any questions, feel free to reach out to me via a direct message on Seeking Alpha or leave a comment on one of my articles.

Comments (3)

p
podniem
Today, 3:15 PM
Premium
Comments (103)
interesting, thank you for writing, somehow based on your summery I would sell the stock, why just HOLD rating given sizable negativity in the near future.
ndardick profile picture
ndardick
Today, 3:09 PM
Investing Group
Comments (6.6K)
Another good article from you, and I agree with you. Allow me to cut and paste the following comment I posted yesterday on a more bullish article on HD published by JR Research:

"I prefer LOW over HD for its lower forward p/e, Enterprise Value/EBITDA and Price/Cash Flow ratios. Both stocks are very positively correlated in price but LOW seems to be growing faster as evidenced by forward PEG ratios of 1.64 for LOW and 5.64 for HD. I plan to buy LOW if it pulls back to $180."
b
bturley
Today, 2:31 PM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (205)
HD may be flat or go down some in the next 3 to 6 months but not ugly!
