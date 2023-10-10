Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Look For Less Negativity To Spark The Year-End Rally

Oct. 10, 2023 9:00 AM ET6 Comments
Lawrence Fuller profile picture
Lawrence Fuller
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • The S&P 500 successfully tested its long-term moving average, suggesting a potential recovery in the stock market.
  • Deceleration in wage growth is seen as positive for maintaining a disinflationary trend and reducing the possibility of the Fed raising rates.
  • Cost-cutting measures by corporations and a positive rate of change in earnings growth are expected to support stock prices.
Bull market, Financial and business concept

phive2015

The stock market has been taking punches from the equivalent of Mike Tyson over the past two months to the extent that it should be flat on its back and down for the count. Yet the S&P 500 successfully tested

Comments (6)

Bruce Roberts profile picture
Bruce Roberts
Today, 9:45 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (415)
Manage risks via appropriate asset allocation. Have little to no debt. Don't market time. Usually doesn't work. Less active is best for the long run. Of course, if everyone on SA believed this, there would be a LOT LESS postings.
DKnewb profile picture
DKnewb
Today, 9:40 AM
Premium
Comments (1.02K)
Less negativity? Don't forget all the drama coming out of congress the next few months. I expect at least one shutdown, maybe more as the House and Senate hammer out appropriations.
N
NextGenInvest
Today, 9:16 AM
Investing Group
Comments (1.1K)
One concern I have is that it seems like a rally into the end of the year seems like the most common opinion right now that I keep seeing and hearing. That makes me a little nervous as to if it will actually occur if everyone is expecting it.
StevenK1 profile picture
StevenK1
Today, 9:23 AM
Premium
Comments (2.4K)
@NextGenInvest based on the comments in many articles I read on SA, you would think we would be on the streets with a tin cup by now.

Rare to find anyone sticking their neck out with a bullish call. In Lawrence's case, his neck has remained intact for the last year.
N
NextGenInvest
Today, 9:35 AM
Investing Group
Comments (1.1K)
@StevenK1 I'm not just referring to SA, but some youtube channels that I watch as well. Also, I think that many have the opinion that we are heading to some potentially bad days such as you describe. But first, we get one last rally through the end of the year, possibly into early next year.

After that, who knows.
StevenK1 profile picture
StevenK1
Today, 10:06 AM
Premium
Comments (2.4K)
@NextGenInvest yea, some of those on YT are in full Armageddon mode. Especially housing. I'm busy buying up good REIT's.

Look at it from a young buck back in 1982. Wind the clock forward a few decades and ask how in the heck did anyone survive that, and still make a buck. I retired at 54, debt free. Others, enjoyed the Pokémon cards and music videos. The problems around the corner were always there.
