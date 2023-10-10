Look For Less Negativity To Spark The Year-End Rally

phive2015

The stock market has been taking punches from the equivalent of Mike Tyson over the past two months to the extent that it should be flat on its back and down for the count. Yet the S&P 500 successfully tested its long-term moving average (200-day) last week, staging its largest intraday reversal since March after Friday's jobs report. Bears will counter that breadth has narrowed significantly during the two-month correction with the index being supported by no more than the Magnificent 7. That may be true, but I see it setting the stage for a broadening into year-end whereby the rest of the oversold constituents start to recover. Valuations are now very compelling for the average stock, and overwhelmingly so for many high-quality names. We don't need good news to see a strong finish to the end of 2023. All we need is an abatement of the negatives, which are now piled sky high.

The initial reaction to news that the economy created 336,000 jobs in September was to sell stocks and bonds, but recognition that the deceleration in wage growth is more important to maintaining the disinflationary trend won out by day's end. On a three-month annualized basis, wages are now growing at 3.4%, which is close to pre-pandemic levels and consistent with what Chairman Powell has stated we need to maintain to realize an inflation rate of 2%. This is why stocks swung from losses to gains on Friday, long-term interest rates declined, and the probability that the Fed would raise rates again fell.

This bodes well for Thursday's inflation report, which should show another incremental decline in the core Consumer Price Index to 4.1%. In turn, that should further reduce the possibility that the Fed raises rates again, as well as alleviate the selling pressure at the long end of the yield curve.

The cost-cutting implemented by corporations during 2022 to protect margins during the inflationary period is paying dividends in 2023 as price increases abate. We should realize year-over-year earnings growth again for the S&P 500 index after three quarters of negative growth. That is a positive rate of change that should support stock prices when combined with disinflation, a peak in the Fed funds rates, as well as long-term interest rates.

The surge in long-term interest rates has been the primary headwind for stock prices over the past two months. Stronger than expected economic activity combined with the belief that short-term rates must go higher for longer to quell inflation has fueled the rise in yields. Bears assert that the upcoming increase in supply of new Treasuries to fund our deficits is a major factor, but the dollar would not have been strengthening if this was a primary concern.

The increase in long-term yields has also started to de-invert the yield curve, which the bear camp is pointing to as a recession signal, but there is an important difference between what is happening today and prior reversals that preceded recessions. Today's de-inversion is due to the 10-year yield rising, whereas prior instances were due to expectations the Fed would be lowering short-term rates, bringing 2-year yields down. Short-term yields fall when the Fed is trying stave off an economic contraction. That is not the case today.

The newest headwind is the conflict between Israel and Hamas, which broke out over the weekend. Geopolitical crises like this one typically do not change the underlying trend in markets, and I don't think this one will either, unless we were to see a significant increase in oil prices for an extended period of time.

I think our year-end rally started last week, and we should see it continue into year-end on an easing of many of the headwinds that instigated the pullback in stock prices two months ago. The Fed's rate-hike cycle has likely ended, corporate earnings are set to grow again, inflation is on track to return to the 2% target, and long-term bond yields are likely to ease as the rate of economic growth softens.