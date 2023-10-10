Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

MYT Netherlands: Pressure On Profitability Continues

Oct. 10, 2023 8:25 AM ETMYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (MYTE)
Tony Investing profile picture
Tony Investing
177 Followers

Summary

  • The company's revenue increased by 16.5% YoY, while the operating loss (% of revenue) reached 1.1%.
  • A decrease in gross profit margin due to investments in prices and a decrease in economies of scale continues to have a negative impact on operating profitability.
  • My recommendation is Hold because I expect margin pressure to continue in the coming quarters while I don't see additional growth catalysts.

Women is holding handbag near luxury car

Anton Minin

Introduction

Shares of MYT Netherlands (NYSE:MYTE) have fallen 64% YTD. Despite the fact that the company continues to show GMV growth across all geographies, and the company's shares are priced relatively inexpensively based on multiples, I believe that this is still

This article was written by

Tony Investing profile picture
Tony Investing
177 Followers
Blog of long-term investor. I prefer to use fundamental analysis to look for investment ideas. Besides, i like emerging markets and new technologies. Nowadays my focus is: consumer, TMT and EV.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.