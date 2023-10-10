Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

CI&T: Implementing AI And Machine Learning To Achieve Staggering Growth

Oct. 10, 2023 8:47 AM ETCI&T Inc (CINT)
Welbeck Ash Research profile picture
Welbeck Ash Research
1.47K Followers

Summary

  • CINT’s revenue has grown at a CAGR of 32%, while EBITDA has exceeded this at 59%. CINT is successfully executing an aggressive go-to-market strategy.
  • Growth has been achieved through a mixture of M&A and increased scale through reinvestment in its core operations. There is a long runway for this as CINT expands overseas.
  • CINT’s margins have not improved to the extent desired, although we attribute this to a focus on growth. We see appreciation through scale and synergies in the coming years.
  • AI, machine learning, and other technological developments will drive strong growth in the coming years. CINT is innovating well and has positioned itself as a leading provider.
  • CINT’s valuation reflects several heightened risks associated with the business but leaves a substantial upside in our view. We see an upside in excess of 30%.

Happy diverse couple shaking hands with insurance agent in the office.

skynesher/E+ via Getty Images

Investment thesis

Our current investment thesis is:

  • CINT's organic growth approach is compelling in our view. It has created an approach to delivery that is highly regarded by its clients, underpinned by the willingness to provide an end-to-end

This article was written by

Welbeck Ash Research profile picture
Welbeck Ash Research
1.47K Followers
Our intention is to provide insightful research and new ideas, through deep bottom-up business analysis. We look to tell a story and identify the hallmarks of long-term quality. We are not swayed by the emotions of market sentiment and short-term desires.“Day to day, the stock market is a voting machine; in the long term it’s a weighing machine.”

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of GOOG either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.