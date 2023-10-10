Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
GameStop Won't Be Able To Cut Its Way To Success

Oct. 10, 2023 8:54 AM ETGameStop Corp. (GME)
Summary

  • Ryan Cohen has become CEO of GameStop, calling for extreme frugality and cost-cutting measures at the company.
  • The company has shown some improvement in its Q2 results, but its results are still not good enough to justify its current valuation.
  • However, GameStop continues to burn a significant amount of cash, and its core business is unlikely to be profitable and sustainable in the long term.

Gamestop video games store entrance facade in strip mall with sign

NicolasMcComber/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Back in April, I wrote that GameStop (NYSE:GME) was facing numerous headwinds and that the valuation didn't make much sense, placing a "Sell" rating on the name. With the stock down over -20% since then and down -35% since I

This article was written by

Geoffrey Seiler profile picture
Geoffrey Seiler
2.54K Followers
Former Senior Equity Analyst at $600M long-short hedge fund Raging Capital.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

