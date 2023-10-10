Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Citigroup Q3 Earnings Preview: Why I Stay Long

Oct. 10, 2023 9:00 AM ETCitigroup Inc. (C)C.PR.J, C.PR.K1 Comment
Yiannis Zourmpanos profile picture
Yiannis Zourmpanos
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Citigroup's Q3 earnings will be a critical test of its operational efficiency in the face of inflation and elevated interest rates.
  • The bank's revenue expectations are heavily influenced by interest rates and factors such as card and fee growth.
  • Citigroup's turnaround progress includes reducing RWA, focusing on higher-margin business activities, and attracting and retaining clients in its diversified business model.
  • Considering the positive turnaround developments, Citigroup's tangible book value per share of $85.47 suggests a significant undervaluation.
Investment Thesis

The financial world watches with bated breath as the curtain rises on Citigroup Inc.'s (NYSE:C) anticipated Q3 earnings (expected pre-market on October 13th). With the U.S. economy playing the Fed's challenging "higher for longer" game against

Author of Yiazou Capital Research

Unlock your investment potential through deep business analysis.

I am the founder of Yiazou Capital Research, a stock-market research platform designed to elevate your due diligence process through in-depth analysis of businesses.

I have previously worked for Deloitte and KPMG in external auditing, internal auditing, and consulting.

I am a Chartered Certified Accountant and an ACCA Global member, and I hold BSc and MSc degrees from leading UK business schools.

In addition to my research platform, I am also the founder of a private business.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of C either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (1)

k
kevn1111
Today, 9:26 AM
Premium
Comments (11.07K)
When do years of cost cuts, refinement of business, shedding non core, personnel reorganization result in bottom line results? Asking for a friend.
