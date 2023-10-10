coldsnowstorm

No matter what economic environment we are dealing with, every sector is going to behave somewhat differently. As an example, we can look at the consumer staple space. Companies that operate here tend to do fairly well during tough times relative to many other sectors. And this is because, by definition, the companies that operate in this space produce and sell goods that are largely considered essential for consumers. Examples include food and beverages, hygiene products, alcohol and tobacco, and more.

You might be surprised, then, to know that, as of August of this year, the consumer staples space was the third most heavily shorted sector out there. This placed it just behind consumer discretionary and health care. This on its own is most certainly odd. However, it has led to a very interesting opportunity that does not come around very often. And this relates to the RSI, or Relative Strength Index. For those not familiar, the RSI is a technical indicator that indicates how quickly traders in the market are bidding the price of a security up or down. Typically, the RSI for a stock or ETF is considered overbought when it is above a reading of 70 on a zero to 100 scale. And it is typically considered oversold when below 30.

Because of extreme market conditions, the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund ETF (NYSEARCA:XLP), which is an ETF that is set up to match, as closely as possible, the performance of the consumer staples sector of the S&P 500, looks to be oversold using the weekly RSI. In fact, the reading at this time is about 28.8. Although this may not seem like a significant amount of overselling based on the 30 threshold, in the last two instances in which the 30 threshold was breached, the XLP ended up achieving significant upside performance over the next several months. This certainly warrants serious attention from long term investors, particularly those who are drawn to the consumer staples sector.

XLP ETF - Great upside potential is on the table

Author - State Street Global Advisors

Before we get more into the weeds on this, it would be helpful to dig into the XLP on its own a bit. As I mentioned already, its objective is to match the performance of the consumer staples sector of the S&P 500 as closely as possible. As you can see in the image above, the historical performance of the XLP does closely track its benchmark index. In fact, since its inception in December 1998, it has averaged 6.41% per year, on a pre-tax basis, compared to the 6.63% per annum seen by the S&P 500. This disparity is understandable because of the need to factor in some modest fees. And it's not just for the timeframe as a whole. It is for virtually any time period selected.

The composition of the XLP does change based on the composition of the consumer staples sector within the S&P 500. At this time, however, its largest holding is Procter & Gamble (PG), which accounts for 14.8% of the assets within the fund. A close second is Costco Wholesale (COST) at 10.8%, followed by Walmart (WMT) at 9.7%. Other major holdings include PepsiCo (PEP), Philip Morris International (PM), The Coca-Cola Company (KO), Mondelez International (MDLZ), and Altria Group (MO), to name a few. Collectively, the 10 largest holdings of the fund account for 67.5% of its assets. It has another 28 holdings that account for the rest.

State Street Global Advisors

Consumer staples distribution and retail companies account for the largest industry in the fund at 29.2% of all assets. Household products come in at 21.7%, while beverages account for 20.5%. Rounding out the top five, we have food products at 16.1% and tobacco at 8.5%. This leaves personal care products at about 3.5%, followed by companies that don't fit into any of these categories at roughly 0.7%.

Now that we have this out of the way, we can dig a bit deeper into the original thesis. As you can see in the chart below, the RSI for XLP is at about 28.8 as of this writing. The last time it was this low was in the week of March 23, 2020. And before that, we would have to go back to the week of March 9, 2009. Anybody who has been around a while in the markets will know that these timeframes sound a bit scary when we say that the current time resembles them. March 2009 marked the end of the financial collapse that shook the world. And March 2020 was when the world was consumed by the COVID-19 pandemic. To say that the current time fits in with these two is disconcerting, to say the least. But for better or worse, here we are.

Stockcharts.com

Historically, what has happened after the XLP has dipped below this threshold has been quite positive. If we look at 2009, in the three months that followed, the XLP was up 22.5%. Improvement continued through the six-month window, the nine-month window, and even the 12-month window. Over 12 months, the XLP was up 47.6%. A very similar path can be seen when looking at the more recent 2020 window. Three months out from that, the XLP was up 26%. And by 12 months out, it was up an impressive 48.5%.

Author

If things were as simple as comparing historical prices, investing would be easy. We do need to dig a bit deeper to see if these windows of time are comparable. Unfortunately, I don't have solid fundamental data dating back to the 2009 window. But when we look at 2020, we do see similarities between it and the current time from a valuation perspective. Right now, the price to earnings multiple of the XLP is about 18.4. While pricey for value investors, this is actually lower than the 21.1 that we get when looking back to 2020. Using the price to book approach, the situation looks even closer, with a multiple now of 4.40 compared to 4.39 just three years ago. So fundamentally, there do not appear to be any material disparities. And if anything, the price to earnings multiple today suggests that maybe the upside potential moving forward would be greater than it was back in 2020.

Author - SSGA Data

This does not mean that the current time is guaranteed to see this pattern repeat itself. As an example, when we look at the 2020 window, from the start of January until the time the RSI bottomed out, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY), which we are using as a proxy for the S&P 500, fell by 31% while the XLP dropped by 21.7%. From the start of this year until the present moment, the SPY is actually up 13.6% while the XLP is down by 8.9%. Even if we just use the most recent three-month window, the SPY is down by 2% while the XLP has achieved a downside of 9.8%.

The recent weakness is uncharacteristic of this sector. However, it has to do with the fact that the market is fearful of consumers finally pushing back against the high prices that they have had to contend with. This most certainly should affect the consumer discretionary market. But I see no indication that it will impact the consumer staples market to any material degree. I say this because I looked at the six largest holdings of the XLP, accounting for 54.1% of its holdings. As you can see in the table below, five of them are forecasting sales and profit growth this year. The other just reported results for 2023 and, in addition to seeing sales and profits grow for that year, it is forecasting 2024 growth as well.

Author - Company Data

*Data from here, here, here, here, here, and here.

Takeaway

Fundamentally speaking, I would say that what is going on in the consumer staples market is interesting. There's every indication, in my opinion, that we are due for a material rebound. The last two times things got this way, the XLP ended up seeing upside of nearly 50% over the span of 12 months. While recent pricing action is different from what was seen in 2020, the valuation of the XLP is similar or even better, depending on the metric that we rely on. In addition, companies comprising over half of its holdings are indicating that revenue and profits should grow moving forward. Given these factors, I've decided to assign a 'strong buy' rating to the XLP at this time.