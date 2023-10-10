Torsten Asmus

My stagflation hedge

I previously wrote about Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF™ (NYSEARCA:SCHD) back in February. Since then, the index fund has had a spate of underperformance. No matter, the possible scenarios on the horizon only strengthen my resolve in believing this is now more than ever, an excellent hedge against possible "stagflation." If we are to truly see higher rates for longer, regardless of world events, there is strong evidence that such periods have dividends representing larger portions of total returns than capital appreciation.

While none of us can predict the future, if you're in the camp that believes consumer and government debt is unsustainable at these rates, then there is likely to be stagnant growth ahead. Stagnant to what effect is difficult to surmise. Being that SCHD in essence is both a dividend and EPS growth fund [because of the index screen requiring solid return on equity], it plays with some of the best slices of the pie from growth and income strategies. While SCHD is not yet a holding large enough to consider a "core" holding, it is one that I continue to add to.

The broad-based "bet light" favorites

As I continue to be in "bet light" mode, as referenced in my previous article about Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B, BRK.A), these are my favorite constituents that make up that pool:

Berkshire Hathaway

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)

SCHD

DJIA 30 "self-indexing."

I expect each one of these to perform roughly the same over time, but they could outperform one another for you based on the buy timing and purchase placement. Berkshire Hathaway, for instance, is best suitable for liquid, taxable brokerages with its no-dividend, internal compounding feature. VOO is great for tracking growth and income in growth environments. SCHD is favorable in tax-advantaged accounts. When referencing DJIA 30 "self-indexing," this is where I simply buy each of the 30 stocks in the index over and over again in a price-weighted manner. This is how the DJIA 30 index is put together, thus there is no need to buy an ETF that tracks it.

Similar to blackjack, you "bet light" until you've counted the cards to your advantage to bet heavy. The blackjack player always needs to stay in the game to track the cards. Once you observe 4 aces left in half the deck or all the 5s dispersed, that's when you "bet heavy," I always buy regardless of the environment. I also do not consider betting heavy or light to be representative of monetary units, simply of buying either broad-based or concentrated strategies. I feel with the above 4, I can recommend them to anyone at any time. They will be as close to certain in guaranteeing a positive returns over long periods as I can get.

Staying in the game is also important because time in the market > timing the market. The dealer won't let you count cards if you don't bet. If you take your chips and go home in the market, you run the risk of becoming a "perma-bear" and a long-term pessimist. Always waiting for the next leg down and the next disaster. I know of these people, they were once optimistic, but once they made money going short, the brain chemistry changes and they never came back to the other side.

It's very difficult to switch back and forth between going long and going short. Yes, you can always hoard more cash, but at least you will continue to have your dividends placing small bets for you when you buy and hold.

Single buys are more appropriate when we have a 10-20% pullback, broadly. A sector can have a bear market in a bull market, but if the overall market pulls back, that bear segment will get even cheaper. That's when to pounce. That's when you see your 4 aces in the deck with 26 cards left in front of the dealer. The house has lost its advantage. For now, I'm 90% in the broad-based camp. SCHD is an excellent choice.

SCHD ETF is a Standard & Poor's Index Fund

The flack this fund receives for recent underperformance in the face of growth stocks coming back to the forefront is unwarranted. Most of what I see has to do with the idea that the fund managers can not keep up the stellar performance indefinitely. In short, never extrapolate past performance into the future. This is a correct viewpoint when it comes to hedge funds with unique strategies, buys, and sells. SCHD is often mischaracterized as such.

SCHD is an index fund put together by Standard & Poor's Dow Jones division which S&P owns. It follows the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 Index. This is the reason why it can compete with the expense ratio of the best index funds out there, it is an index fund. High expense ratios are normally attributed to the fund managers having to do a lot of actual work. Buying, selling, thinking, etc. This is not the case in this instance, it follows the below criteria:

S&P Dow Jones Indices

Some articles include the algebraic equation that goes into the screen, in essence, it is a strategy summed up as :

10 years of dividend payments

Better than the median IAD yield of the Dow Jones U.S. Broad-Based Stock Market Index

Strong 5-year dividend growth

Market cap weighted

Good return on equity- A Warren Buffett requirement

Strong free cash flow to total debt- dividends are paid out of free cash flow if not sourced from debt.

Whereas dividend aristocrat strategies only seek 25 years of dividend growth with uninterrupted payment, this index looks for 10 years of payment, 5 years of strong growth, high return on equity, and strong free cash flow to debt. In my opinion, this is where the Dow U.S. Dividend 100 strategy excels compared to dividend aristocrat index funds such as The ProShares Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL). The expense ratio is superior for SCHD as well.

Seeking Alpha

Comparing the aristocrat strategy to the Dow Jones Dividend 100 strategy also shows many comparative positives over the past 5 years. Namely, a higher yield and a better dividend growth rate. Technically speaking, a low-margin aristocrat could raise their dividend .00001% per annum and still qualify as long as they've paid for 25 years and continue to maintain some sort of growth rate continuously. These types of companies would likely be cycled out of the Dow Dividend 100 index whilst they could remain in the Aristocrats index.

Seeking Alpha

Performance

Data by YCharts

Comparing NOBL to SCHD we can see the total return outperformance over the last decade as well. I believe like the S&P 500, The floating market cap weighting of the index helps to elevate this strategy. An inflated market cap represents momentum. Thus market cap-weighted strategies like this follow both value and momentum.

Price weighting, as the DJIA 30 implements, is also momentum-based as prices inflate and deflate with momentum [unless reverse splits occur]. The aristocrat strategy employed by ProShares uses equal weighting. When I buy the aristocrats in a self-index fashion, I prefer to use price-weighting to also track momentum. Momentum is a semi-reliable proxy for growth as long as the underlying reference index requires profitability.

Quality dividends in a stagflation environment

I've studied and heard excellent prose regarding the role dividends play in total return. This comes both for the dividend re-investor, or DRIPPer, with more dividends creating more fractional and whole shares which spawn their baby dividends, and in the form of dividend growth. J.P. Morgan Asset Management put out an excellent, short newsletter to their clients touting dividend strategies during bouts of historic "stagflation."

J.P. Morgan Asset management:

Dividends hold up because high dividend paying companies are reluctant to cut their dividend, even in the face of falling earnings, preferring to use their reserves to maintain payouts if they need to. As a result, payout ratios - dividends as a proportion of earnings - tend to rise in recessionary periods. As we are likely approaching the start of a new recession, it is notable that payout ratios are currently at particularly low levels. This is because dividends have just started to recover from the Covid crisis, and implies that companies could accept higher than usual earnings weakness before deciding to cut dividends. Companies that manage to maintain a stable (or even growing) dividend in all circumstances (also known as dividend aristocrats) tend to outperform in recessionary periods. While historically, sectors such as utilities and energy have generally provided the best examples of high and stable dividend paying companies, today we are able to find these stocks in most sectors.

J.P. Morgan Asset Management

This is an excellent, recent historical chart that demonstrates EPS versus Dividend per share drawdowns during poor economic periods. You can see quite clearly that the orange line, dividends per share, stays far closer to zero than does the blue line, earnings per share. When we do eventually hit a recession, especially if prolonged, growth stories peter out. If the growth is gone, then valuations reset and dividends begin to make a larger overall makeup of total return versus capital appreciation.

Furthermore, from J.P. Morgan Asset management:

The energy crisis triggered by the war in Ukraine and Covid-related supply chain disruptions have raised the risk of stagflation, an economic situation that we haven't experienced since the 1970s. During that decade, dividends accounted for two thirds of the S&P 500's total return, compared to a third of total returns on average over the last century.

Two-thirds is a hefty number. If the FED keeps rates high and energy keeps doing its thing, the 1970s could be a decent reference point for the next 10 years. Let's see the decade-by-decade total return charted out.

Decade by decade

Ibbotson, Refinitiv Datastream via JP Morgan

The worst period on this entire table are the 1930s and the dotcom crash. In these two instances, equities provided a negative return and the dividends actually helped the 1930s eke out a small positive number. The 2000s couldn't make it out positive even with dividends. Harkening back to the referenced period of the 1970s, dividends made up 4.2% of total return with capital appreciation only making up a measly 1.6%.

Let's emphasize QUALITY, not yield chasing

Time and time again you've heard about not chasing yield. If the yield is high, there must be a reason and the yield will soon revert to something lower when cut. There are a few instances where you can grab a yield higher than 5 or 6%, which makes it the distance, but not very often. SCHD emphasizes the quality of the company combined with the yield. The underlying holdings being able to grow the yield will ultimately make up a bigger portion of total return than a higher starting number with no growth. Let's take a quick look at the top 10 holdings and how they pencil out as quality performers.

SCHD's top 10 holdings

My own excel

Looking at some of the quality screens for the Dow Dividend 100 criteria, we can see the top 10 holdings have the following:

Data courtesy of Yahoo Finance and Seeking Alpha:

Average debt to levered free cash flow of 4.88 X

An average 5-year dividend CAGR of 9.39%

An average yield of 3.37%

An average return on equity over 30%, excluding the outlier in Amgen (AMGN).

These are quality businesses with great returns on equity and low debt compared to their levered free cash flows. The 3-4% current yield seems to historically be the sweet spot between growth and income without chasing a yield that is too high because of bad circumstances.

"Bet light" performance comparisons

Data by YCharts

The comparison chart above is of my three favorite passive funds, I consider Berkshire Hathaway as a holdings company to serve as a proxy index fund without taxable dividend income. I've noted in articles previously that within the past few years, I could have taken snapshots where any one of these three funds would be ahead. Since I expect similar long-term performance, I believe whichever is currently yielding the lowest total return to be the best overall value. SCHD currently fits the bill.

Summary

J.P. Morgan Asset Management does an excellent job of accentuating the who, what, where, and why dividend strategies can outperform in negative growth environments. Mainly, those consistent dividend payers have contingency plans for how to return capital to investors in every type of economic environment. The companies that have little to no yield and suddenly face shrinking earnings per share will have to either institute massive buybacks to keep up the appearance of per-share growth or make bad in-organic acquisitions.

The accretive nature of a dividend reinvestment plan is also advantageous during times of suppressed prices, getting you more shares for your reinvested dividends. Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF™, for all the reasons mentioned, remains one of my top broad-based selections as I remain leery of near-term negative catalysts. Buy.