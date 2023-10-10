Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Walmart: Ozempic And Its Potential Impact On Grocery Sales

Oct. 10, 2023 9:00 AM ETWalmart Inc. (WMT)ACI, CAG, CAH, COLD, COR, COST, CPB, DLTR, KR, LLY, MCK, MED, NVO, PEP, SPY, TGT, WW5 Comments
Summary

  • Walmart recently attracted attention when an executive pointed out shopping trends in customers using weight loss drugs such as Ozempic.
  • Anonymized data on shoppers using these drugs showed evidence of a pullback in their overall baskets.
  • As an increasing number of people turn to these medication-based treatments for weight loss, there is a risk of lost sales to grocery-exposed retailers.
  • While the risk to WMT is worth consideration, I don’t view it as a significant hurdle for investment.

Walmart Raises Its Minimum Wage To 14 Dollars An Hour

Joe Raedle

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) attracted attention last week when CEO of U.S. Operations, John Furner, said in an interview that increased usage of drugs taken for weight loss is beginning to have an impact on shopping behavior; specifically, that those using the products are

Regularly providing timely analysis on operating results, with a particular emphasis on REITs and other Macro-focused stocks. Opinions are determined through comparative financial statement analysis, earnings coverage, and various valuation techniques. My profession is in accounting, and I am a licensed CPA.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (5)

Benjamin Graham Cracker profile picture
Benjamin Graham Cracker
Today, 9:54 AM
Premium
Comments (5.89K)
I will never underestimate American gluttony. This is all noise.
williamcarswell profile picture
williamcarswell
Today, 9:38 AM
Premium
Comments (423)
Just wait til the side effects of these drugs become more apparent
Justin Purohit profile picture
Justin Purohit
Today, 9:40 AM
AnalystPremium
Comments (1.38K)
@williamcarswell Agreed that there are still too many unknowns with these drugs. Thanks for taking the time to provide the input!
Edwin Wingo profile picture
Edwin Wingo
Today, 9:12 AM
Premium
Comments (213)
This is great news Americans eat themselves to death. It’s so disgusting, obesity is the killer of society
Justin Purohit profile picture
Justin Purohit
Today, 9:40 AM
AnalystPremium
Comments (1.38K)
@Edwin Wingo I hear you there. Thank you for sharing the thought!
