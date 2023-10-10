fizkes

Atlassian Corporation (NASDAQ:TEAM) is known for its biggest product JIRA and I have experienced its adoption increase exponentially. In the world of Information Technology, it is quite rare to know anyone who has not heard of JIRA. This is not just anecdotal evidence. Some of the stats behind JIRA are truly shocking:

Approximately 75% of leading organizations in various industries regularly use JIRA (50% of JIRA users are IT professionals)

User satisfaction rate was reported to be 88% in 2021 (Most highly recommended tool in the world, 2 out of 3 respondents are using Atlassian Jira to manage Agile projects according to 2022 State of Agile report)

Approximately 1,000 new users begin using JIRA each week

Customer Growth (Statista)

I have used their product and completely understand why organizations love JIRA. I believe the moat they have developed is quite hard to replace, and some of the best businesses in the world thrive and provide returns for shareholders primarily because of the huge moat they build. However, in Atlassian's case, I am not sure if shareholders will be able to see this stock's outperformance over the S&P for the foreseeable future. I will explain why.

How did they build their moat?

Atlassian Corporation is a leading Australian enterprise software company known for its collaborative software products designed to enhance team productivity and project management. From my personal use and experience, JIRA is the main tool of this company and all of their other products (Confluence, etc.) help support this main tool. The main tool combined with the other tools has helped build a moat for the company.

Network Effect: Atlassian's products are widely used across various industries, and many organizations rely on them for critical functions like project management, collaboration, and software development. JIRA's early entry into the Agile world and widespread adoption have created a network effect, where the value of the software increases as more users and teams use it. For example, in a company where everyone uses Jira for project management, it becomes the default choice for new teams and projects (Also observed it personally). This network effect makes it challenging for competitors to displace Atlassian's products.

High Switching Costs: Once an organization integrates Atlassian's products into its workflows, it often incurs significant switching costs to move to a competing platform. These costs include data migration, retraining of employees, and potential disruptions to ongoing projects. This "lock-in" effect makes it less likely for customers to switch to a competitor, even if they are dissatisfied.

Customization and Ecosystem: Atlassian's products are highly customizable and extensible through add-ons and integrations available on the Atlassian Marketplace. This means it has cultivated an ecosystem of developers and partners who created these integrations for its products. I would say this is similar to when Chrome took over and became everyone's favorite browser. The number of extensions and add-ons available in Chrome was hard to beat by most browsers many years ago.

This ecosystem adds additional value to Atlassian's offerings and encourages user loyalty.

Enterprise-Grade Features: Atlassian's products offer enterprise-grade features, including advanced security, scalability, and compliance capabilities. This makes them suitable for large organizations with complex requirements, further solidifying Atlassian's position in the enterprise software market.

Strong Customer Community: Atlassian has a dedicated and engaged user community. Users actively share knowledge, best practices, and solutions through forums, blogs, and events, fostering a sense of community and support among customers. It is easy to build a product but much harder to buy a community of users who actively support, engage, and share their experiences with the product. An active community also provides insight to the company on how users use the products, the shortcomings users find, and what the company needs to address the most for the next release. Addressing the problems in immediate releases means more positive feedback which brings in more users and this becomes a virtuous cycle.

It could be relatively easier to build a competing product but building an active thriving community takes time which further adds to the moat.

SG&A not slowing down

For the wonderful product that they have built, the company has seen its revenues take off, but recent evidence shows that it is slowing down. But this is only from a relative perspective. The recent quarters have seen growth rates between 23-30% which by itself is impressive for a company that has been around for 20 years. My issue lies with the fact that while growth rates are relatively down, the SG&A has gone up. My favorite type of growth is what occurred in 2020 and 2021, where revenue growth outpaced SG&A. But 2022 and 2023 have been a disappointment in this regard.

Data by YCharts Data by YCharts

Lack of Profitability, exorbitant SBC, and low equity

Since the growth has been petering out and has been coming on the back of increasing costs, their profitability has taken a dive. The company has been reporting a loss (negative diluted EPS) for the past five years, and a big chunk of its operational cash flows come from stock-based compensation. Its net operating profit after taxes took a big dive in the last year.

Data by YCharts

Author Calculated from Company data

What's shocking is its high stock-based compensation relative to revenues. For the last year, it was nearing 30% and as the company increases its head count, you can only expect this number to grow as the company prefers to preserve cash and hopes to entice employees with stock-based compensation.

Data by YCharts

While many tech firms chose to slow their spending and news of layoffs was common among many of them last year, it seems like Atlassian went on the offensive. Maybe this strategy could play off in the long run. Because of their aggressiveness, they could be in a unique position to deliver better than their competitors. You can also say because of the SBC their liquidity is in a good state as they chose to preserve cash. This is all true (Their cash position has increased in the last five years and is at $2.1B presently). But under the hood, things are not all that fantastic. Its equity value has decreased in the last 5 years and although its cash position covers its total debt, its debt-to-equity ratio has exploded during the same time and is currently at 1.5.

Stockholders Equity (Seeking Alpha)

Valuation that expects higher growth

The stock's significant correction from the highs of 2021 means that valuation looks relatively better now. But it still prices in explosive growth and that is not a good look especially as we saw that the growth rates have been coming down.

Data by YCharts

From their outlook for 2024, they expect around 25-30% growth from each of their primary revenue segments. Due to the uncertain macroeconomic environment, I would say it could be good to consider scenarios where they have underestimated this growth to scenarios where they have overestimated the growth. Doing so would land us a range of situations on how the Sales multiple would look like.

Author Designed

Even in the most optimistic scenario at 40% growth, the ratio seems quite inflated, coming in at around 10.5x and the current technology sector median is at 2.6x.

You can make the argument that considering the entire technology sector is way too broad for a company growing by double digits every year, and it would be an unfair comparison. So I went ahead and extracted a list of application software stocks whose market cap is mid-cap or greater and who have similar growth rates as Atlassian. The results may not surprise you, if you catch my drift.

Application software stocks and Valuation (Finviz)

Atlassian's growth is lower than the median growth rate from the list (median is 45%) but its PS ratio is 14.4x and the average PS in this list is 8.9x. And it's no surprise that it has the highest book value multiple either (considering that we already saw the declining levels of equity of the company)

All this means that the market is severely overestimating the company and the stock could be still priced for perfection.

Wrapping Up

I believe at this point the stock has pulled forward a lot of the returns and in the future, it may underperform the market. Its growth rate is slowing down and most of its growth has been coming on the back of increasing costs. In my opinion, its SBC is out of control and the equity value has been deteriorating, with the valuation pricing the stock far higher than the rest of the comparables that have better growth rates than Atlassian. The key factor that could potentially change this outlook is the remarkable moat that Atlassian has constructed and continues to fortify, as extensively discussed earlier in our analysis.

For now, I believe that there are better opportunities in the market that can not only provide a moat but also not have the subpar characteristics of Atlassian's stock, and I rate this stock as a Sell.