Lam Research: An Opportune Moment To Add The Stock

Oct. 10, 2023 10:36 AM ETLam Research Corporation (LRCX)
Summary

  • The memory chip market is in a devastating cyclical downturn, hurting the company's sales.
  • The company has multiple long-term secular growth drivers behind it.
  • Semiconductor experts predict the memory chip market to rebound in 2024, providing a tailwind for wafer fabrication equipment manufacturers like Lam Research.

Close-up of Silicon Die are being Extracted from Semiconductor Wafer and Attached to Substrate by Pick and Place Machine. Computer Chip Manufacturing at Fab. Semiconductor Packaging Process.

The last time I wrote about Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) was on September 3, 2021, when the aftereffects of the pandemic created a global chip shortage. The situation was dire, and chip manufacturers' executives like STMicro's Chief Executive Officer

This article was written by

Star Investments profile picture
Star Investments
3.36K Followers
I have been a Merchant Seaman that has traveled the world for over 30 years. Within the last 15 years, I developed a very intense interest in investing. I learned a lot of what I know about investing from The Motley Fool. Also because I have a engineering background, I often tend to gravitate to Tech stocks

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of LRCX either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments

