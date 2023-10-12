Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Q3 2023 Options Trades: Cracker Barrel Ate My Results

Oct. 12, 2023 7:34 AM ET
Retired Investor profile picture
Retired Investor
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • I have implemented a new strategy for his CSP trades, which includes minimizing the time holding assigned stocks in the account.
  • I lost my holdings in National Health Investors and PNC Financial Services Group due to the new strategy and the July rally.
  • As the title implies, overall results were poor (actually negative), due to my writing Puts against Cracker Barrell Country Stores. All my trading activity is listed and detailed.
Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Location II

jetcityimage

Introduction

This is my quarterly review of my options activity. The layout is slightly different because there was lots of activity unrelated to the strategy I use in my Roth IRA, that being Cash-Secured-Put writing. For those are not regular readers or

This article was written by

Retired Investor profile picture
Retired Investor
7.19K Followers

Retired Investor has been investing since the 1980s and has a background in data analysis and pension fund management. He writes articles to help others prepare for retirement by investing in CEFs, ETFs, BDCs, and REITs. He is a long only investor and shares strategies for trading options with a focus on cash-secured-puts.

He is a contributing author to the investing group Hoya Capital Income Builder. Hoya specializes in the portfolio management of publicly traded real estate securities and dividend ETFs. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ARE, CBRL, VXF, PMT either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I am short every option listed in the Traditional IRA and Open positions sections.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

