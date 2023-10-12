Q3 2023 Options Trades: Cracker Barrel Ate My Results

jetcityimage

Introduction

This is my quarterly review of my options activity. The layout is slightly different because there was lots of activity unrelated to the strategy I use in my Roth IRA, that being Cash-Secured-Put writing. For those are not regular readers or familiar with options and possible strategies, when finished reading the review, take time to read some of the informative articles linked at the very end.

Economic background

Data by YCharts

As the top chart shows, volatility bounced around but started climbing again at the end of the quarter as the FOMC seemed to imply rates will be "higher for longer". The importance of volatility to setting option premiums was discussed in my Low Volatility: Not A Friend To Option Writers article. The low level was one reason performance last quarter was subpar, but also damaged by the 3.5% market decline as measured by the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY).

As readers will see later, my five Puts on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (CBRL) erased all of my return for the quarter!

Author's reminder: I find writing options a great source of extra income, either outright as I used them in my Roth IRA or a means of enhancing the ROI on the cash I want to hold in my taxable account. While one can use spread trades to minimize risk, options trading is not for the faint-of-heart and should be approached with education and an exit plan.

All the ROIs presented are annualized to allow for comparison across trades. The shorter the holding period, the harder it would be to duplicate those returns.

For how all this activity coalesces into my overall, currently three-prone option usage strategy, that is covered in the Portfolio strategy and Learnings sections toward the end of this article.

Investing the large flow into my Traditional IRA

As I explained in my Thanks To A Transfer, My IRA More Than Doubled: Now What? article, I decided to use CSPs to convert the recent large cash infusion into this account into ETFs and other assets, with the goal of having a 60%/40% equity/fixed income account once fully invested. Some of those trades have completed, and some will not until early 2024. Here is a list of the option trades executed for this strategy.

Author's Options XLS

After the September FOMC meeting, the market dropped, and someone exercised the iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) OCT Puts. The one Covered Call shown is my willingness to give up 100% of my holdings in the Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (XMLV) as it is comparing poorly with other actively managed MC ETFs. I marked the prices I could have bought at so I can latter evaluate whether using CSPs versus straight ownership was the better approach. Analysis will include both premiums earned, and dividends lost. In the case of the ACWI, I entered $2.30 below the price when the options were written.

Taxable account activity

Last winter, I decided to sell off my small position in the iShares Frontier and Select EM ETF (FM) but not being in a rush, I chose to do that by selling Calls against my holdings.

Author's Options XLS

With FM closing above the strike in September, my shares were finally Called. The final exit price, counting for both premiums, was about a dime above what I might have gotten if I sold at the close on 9/15/23. It was above both opening prices so using Covered Calls was a profitable strategy.

Occasionally, I will write a Covered Call against a holding at a strike I am willing to have them Called at. As was the case here, it is never on the whole position unless, like the FM trade, I want to eliminate the complete exposure. Using my Vanguard Extended Market ETF (VXF) position made sense as I also use this ETF as part of the CD replacement strategy in this account. The ROI more than doubled the yield I earn from its dividends.

Author's Options XLS

Since the idea was income generation, I used a strike that was 14% OTM. The difficulty in writing options against this ticker explains the length of the Sell.

Within this account, I continued using my CSPs in place of CDs strategy (article link). The drop in volatility has definitely had a negative effect on the ROIs I can expect, a fact I am willing to accept since the cash is just sitting there. I use 13-17% OTM strikes, mostly on ETFs, for this effort. The following trades were done under this concept. Along with the VXF ETF, I continued to use the iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) this quarter.

Author's Options XLS

Notice the lower ROIs earned on the contracts written in July versus the one last May. The July ROIs are also lower than the ones earned during the 2nd quarter using the IWM ETF.

Cleaning house

As my regular option article readers know, I implemented a new strategy for my CSP trades (article link), one part being minimizing the time I hold assigned stocks in the account. That means writing tight covers even at the risk of losing money on the overall trade. With July's big rally, I "lost" the following holdings.

National Health Investors (NHI): So much for my fellow but older Baby Boomers making senior-focused health care REITs a place to invest. While the yield was nice, the price has been going nowhere for the last decade.

seekingalpha.com

Here are all the option trades against my 300 shares.

Author's Options XLS

PNC Financial Services Group (PNC): I started writing options against PNC in the spring of 2021. While sometimes tough, with plenty of strikes and dates, along with decent ROIs, made the execution trouble worth the effort. If I had started my tight-strike policy sooner, there is a good chance I would have exited at $155 last winter, instead of the $130 this summer. With an average price of $168.25, less $19.62 in premiums, less $7.50 in dividends per share, my loss was about $11/share. As you see, I had a JUL $130 CSP when assigned.

Author's Options XLS

The lower ROI of the SEP $120 Put was due mostly to using a 12% OTM strike. You will see later that I went even lower on the next PNC write. PNC was just under $123 when the quarter closed.

Schlumberger Limited (SLB): SLB was one of the first stocks I wrote options against after COVID struck and I have been in/out several times. Here my tight policy "cost" me about $7/share. That said, premiums pocketed means I exited about $400 ahead for my three-month investment.

Author's Options XLS

Like SLB, I had a deep AUG $46 CSP on SLB at the time I was assigned.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT): Naturally, since I'm undecided on this mREIT, I only covered half my shares, which got Called as recession fears faded, which gave investors confidence in this part of the REITs market.

Author's Options XLS

By the end of the quarter, PMT was back down so I have sold Puts to rebuild the position. After I added cash to this account, I decided holding 1000 shares of PMT for the income made sense.

Assignments

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store:

Data by YCharts

Again ignoring the price pattern and focused on the potential ROI, I missed my opportunity to probably exit at a small gain or loss from my SEP $90 Puts when CBRL announced a change in leadership. My plan was to roll all CBRL contracts but was Assigned ten days early while I was traveling. On the opening writes, I could've made $763 or 9.7%. The assignment put me in at a net loss of $3437. I chose to cover these 300 shares by writing DEC $85 Calls, which generated $731. If called, which does require a 10% price improvement, will have me exiting at a small profit. In the meantime, my YOC is about 5.7%. By the end of the quarter, on reports of lower traffic and rising costs, CBRL was down to $67.20. The paper losses on the shares held and the rolled Puts are the major reason the quarterly ROI was the poorest I have had since restarting my option writing in 2019.

Early closes

With the high possibility of a government shutdown, I decided to close out three profitable CSP trades at the end of September that would otherwise have expired in early October.

Alcoa Corporation (AA): There was an extra reason to lower my exposure to AA; the UAW strike, if long, would hurt sales to the Big Three automakers. Prior to that, recession worries allowed these trades to have great ROIs.

Author's Options XLS

The OCT $24 still had a wide spread to the closing price but that also meant I had already earned 87% of the premium. The ROI is higher than if it expired OTM two weeks later.

Freeport-McMoRan (FCX): Here, I close out two strikes that expired in one week. One had some margin of safety, the other very little and thus I only captured 50% of the written premium there; that fact is reflected in the ROI on the trade. The UAW could also dent FCX's earnings.

Author's Options XLS

With the extra cash to deploy, I doubled my prior exposure to FCX and will enter new CSPs once things with the strike and delayed shutdown become clearer.

Contract rolls

One strategy writers need in their toolbox is the advantages of rolling their contracts forward, which I covered in a prior article. It is one I have executed more often in the last few months.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store: Along with the strikes that were assigned, I had two SEP $85 Puts that I was able to roll before they were also assigned. Here, the initial trade would have had a 9.37% ROI, with me pocketing $223. Closing this set converted that to a $1575 loss and hope to make up with another set of DEC $85 Puts. Counting both premiums, a minor price improvement should allow me to closeout these Puts and profit on the combined trade. This trade list includes the assigned options discussed above.

Author's Options XLS

I included the trades executed for the Roll and Cover of the assignment. There are fears the dividend can be cut but in the meantime, the YOC is above what CDs are yielding.

Delta Air Lines (DAL): This quarter, I switched to DAL from Southwest Airlines (LUV) for this industry exposure as I felt Delta's larger international route structure would be better. Part of my new CSP strategy is a greater willingness to Roll options forward instead of being assigned. As you see, that happened twice while I as underwater. The small ROI was the result of closing that option out before getting assigned and deciding not to roll it since the $41 strike expired the next week and looked like it would need to be rolled (it did).

Author's Options XLS

Expired contracts

The Boeing Company (BA): Higher priced stocks like Boeing played into part of my strategy of writing options for prices over $1. Below that, closing out can be ROI costly as many have $.05 price increments.

Author's Options XLS

Being more risky than other tickers I use, I went 15% OTM with the strike, giving up some return for the extra margin of safety. BA is down over 15% from its summer peak and the new options is now ITM.

The Chemours Company (CC): Highly tied to the economy, CC has high ROI possibilities to go with that risk. Even with another 15% OTM strike, the ROI was 11.51%.

Author's Options XLS

As related to my prior comment about premiums, BA's premiums was near $2.45/contract; CC's only $.39. A $.05 would eat up 10+% if I tried closing the CC's out at a minimum.

Marriott International (MAR): I like and use this company's hotels when I travel. I like the wide price and quality range they offer and believe others probably feel the same. MAR has a lower volatility rating than the prior two tickers and that shows in the ROI even with the "only" 12% OTM safety margin.

Author's Options XLS

Altria Group (MO): Blended in with the higher risk tickers, is MO. This is reflected in the 5.29% ROI even though I used my standard 10% OTM strike.

Author's Options XLS

MO's high yield is one reason I might continue to use this ticker despite the meager per contract premiums I can get.

Morgan Stanley (MS): I tend to like the stock more than the service I get on my small account there. With MS and other brokers, AUM drives its income and recession concerns increased MS's risk factor, thus even with a 17% safety margin, the options had a 7+% ROI.

Author's Options XLS

ONEOK (OKE): Falling in the middle of the risk pool is this ticker. Again, protected by a 6% yield, being assigned is an okay outcome. It is one of two tickers in the energy sector I use.

Author's Options XLS

Schlumberger Limited (SLB): SLB is one of my longest running in/out tickers. The Called trade illustrates the downside of using tight strikes to exit quickly from an option assignment; the risk that the stock will make a quick and large recovery. I "lost" almost $9/share. That said, the ROI I achieved was over 25%; 12% on the trade that expired OTM.

Author's Options XLS

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (XBI):

I own this ETF in our taxable account and occasionally will write a Put against it in my Roth IRA if no better option is available. Low volume and wide spreads make it a tough execution.

Author's Options XLS

Quarterly results

I noticed Fidelity has data besides return so I added some. I also decide to show how my CSP strategy is performing compared to my overall Fidelity retirement and every account results.

Factor CSP Strategy All Retired Accounts All Accounts 1M ROI -2.06% -2.39% -2.54% 3M ROI -.46% -.47% -1.03% YTD ROI 4.58% 6.38% 5.58% 1Y ROI 15.45% 14.18% 12.41% Sharpe .24 .33 .26 Alpha -1.07 -1.00 -1.51 Beta .54 .69 .59 Click to enlarge

Not only was this my worst quarter, it is the first where I lost money, with that one stock the reason for most of the negative return. More long-term results all indicate that the CSP strategy is as effective as the ones used in the other accounts.

Open option positions

With a record number open, I broke them down by the account.

Author's Options XLS Author's Options XLS

The options on Alexandria Real Estate Equities (ARE) were assigned after the end of the quarter.

Author's Options XLS

Portfolio strategy

While I haven't used spread trades to cap potential losses yet, I did get an answer from Fidelity that such trades require less cash to back them up, so it is worth giving that a try. Other option writers on Seeking Alpha have discussed these and other complex option trading strategies that experienced traders might want to check out.

In the meantime, to summarize the strategies I am using:

Covered Calls : In my taxable account, I will use this strategy to enhance the yield on some of the ETFs I hold there. The strike used are usually 15% OTM at the time of execution. Inside my Roth, they are used to exit a position established from a Put being assigned. Unless the stock has a 4+% yield, I want that exit quick and will used a close OTM strike.

: In my taxable account, I will use this strategy to enhance the yield on some of the ETFs I hold there. The strike used are usually 15% OTM at the time of execution. Inside my Roth, they are used to exit a position established from a Put being assigned. Unless the stock has a 4+% yield, I want that exit quick and will used a close OTM strike. CD replacements : With CDs yielding 5+%, I am using a few directly to lock in those yields for 2-4 years. With the cash earning about 5%, the need to take much risk is gone; adding 3% to that is my current target.

: With CDs yielding 5+%, I am using a few directly to lock in those yields for 2-4 years. With the cash earning about 5%, the need to take much risk is gone; adding 3% to that is my current target. Cash Secured Puts: Currently I am using this tactic in my Traditional IRA as a means of investing the cash I just transferred in from my 401k account. There is a high probability another infusion will happen before year-end. CSP trades is the main focus/purpose of my Roth IRA. I am now using Fidelity's performance calculation to determine if I am meeting my long-term goal of a 8-10% ROI on the CSP strategy in this account. This account might also get another large inflow before 2024 as I am thinking of closing out that account. If I do, expect an article explaining why.

Learnings and takeaways from this quarter

As I adopt my strategy change related to deposing of stocks picked up via assigned Puts, there were a few other tweaks that appear to be needed with volatility at these low levels compared to the last few years, such as:

With a greater appreciation of the benefits of closing profitable contracts early, I need to focus on higher priced strikes so the option premium is over $.75/contract. Selling for less makes the $.05 minimum increment too costly otherwise.

Research and implement an appropriate study that closes options as soon as a set percent of the premium has been earned. Now I don't consider closing a contract until it's within ten days of expiration. Several readers use either 50% or 75% rule.

Start writing contracts out 4-6 months, not only 2-3 months. While that adds negative-event risks, it broadens the list of stocks and strike prices that meet the first criteria mentioned.

Now that I know for certain my broker reduced the cash required when a spread option trade is executed, I need to explore the use of writing Puts that are partially covered by buying a lower strike.

Take time to review each strategy, evaluating what has worked and wasn't hasn't and adjust accordingly. As mentioned in prior points, being "greedy" seems to be reducing my overall success in using options.

Look into the possibility of adding a Buy/Write strategy to one of my retirement accounts.

These points will help guide me as I adapt or expand my use of options. I hope they provided usual insights into what I am doing and considering doing, plus aid other option writer as they do the same.

Final thoughts

As mentioned above, option strategies come in many flavors and not all are recommended for every option trader. Also, I seldom am an option buyer but that would change if I started doing a Put spread strategy. I think readers might want to check out other uses of options that I have covered so here are links to some of those:

For those new to options, I recommend these articles.