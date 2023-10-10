Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
SK Telecom: Consider Both AI Investments And Dividends

Oct. 10, 2023 10:46 AM ETSK Telecom Co., Ltd. (SKM)
Summary

  • SK Telecom Co., Ltd.'s plan is to realize a revenue of KRW25 trillion by 2028, and the company is increasing its AI investments to meet this target.
  • SK Telecom boasts a forward dividend yield at the high single-digit percentage level, and I think that there is a low risk of the company cutting dividends in the near future.
  • Our Buy rating for SK Telecom Co., Ltd. remains intact, taking into account the acceleration in AI investments and the company's attractive dividend yield.
Elevator Pitch

I have a Buy rating assigned to SK Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SKM) [017670:KS] shares.

My previous July 10, 2023 article was focused on SKM's metaverse platform referred to as ifland, and the company's share

