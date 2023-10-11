Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Forget General Motors And Buy These High-Yield Dividend Aristocrats Instead

Oct. 11, 2023 7:15 AM ETGeneral Motors Company (GM)NNN, TGT1 Comment
Dividend Sensei profile picture
Dividend Sensei
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • General Motors is facing multiple challenges, including a potential recall of 20 million airbags and a strike by the UAW.
  • The company's historical performance and dividend cuts make it an unattractive investment option. This industry isn't conducive to long-term dividend growth.
  • GM's long-term consensus return potential of 4% is bond-like. GM's returns since it exited bankruptcy have been equal to those of bonds.
  • I have never owned and will never own GM or any dividend paying automaker. It's one of 3 industries I avoid (shipping and coal are the others).
  • Here are two high-yield aristocrats trading at 52-week lows whose fundamentals are intact. They are not value traps like GM which has lost investors money since its 2010 IPO. One yields a very safe 6.4% and the other offers over 400% return potential over the next decade.
Wall street sign in New York with New York Stock Exchange background

naphtalina/iStock via Getty Images

It's always a market of stocks, not a stock market.

Stocks At 52-Week Lows

Many wonderful companies are trading in the toilet, and many terrible companies deserve to be flushed away forever.

I've been

This article was written by

Dividend Sensei profile picture
Dividend Sensei
107.88K Followers

Dividend Sensei (Adam Galas) is an Army veteran and stock analyst with 20+ years of market experience.

Dividend Sensei (Adam Galas) is an Army veteran and stock analyst with 20+ years of market experience.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

You covered a lot of ground in this excellent article. This is one that I plan to read at least a couple of times more.
