Lyra Therapeutics: Hold For Phase 3 Topline
Summary
- Lyra Therapeutics has two product candidates in clinical trials for Chronic rhinosinusitis (CRS) patients.
- Both candidates, LYR-210 and LYR-220, show promising efficacy data, with LYR-210 in phase 3 trials and LYR-220 in phase 2 trials.
- Lyra has a market cap of $190mn and enough cash to sustain operations until 2025, but more cash would be desirable.
- Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at The Total Pharma Tracker. Learn More »
I covered Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA) in June this year, and since then, the stock has had a nice ride, going up and down and then settling down to near where it was in June. Last time, I gave it a buy rating; this time, I am giving it a hold. In each of my articles, I disclose my own meaning of "Hold," which is slightly different from what is commonly held. What I say is the following:
My Hold rating only means "I will not Buy now." I am not telling you to hold, because I see some risks here. But I am also not telling you to sell, because, a) the risks are not insurmountable, and b) you may have bought at such a low price that your risk-benefit ratio is acceptable to you. Thus, my "Hold" is a bearish rating, but it is not as bearish as a "Sell" rating.
This is exactly true of the current situation. I just had a nice little ride with LYRA, and the risk situation, discussed below, although minor, is such that I do not wish to try my luck twice. I also do not consider it a sell, because I am really not that bearish here. I just think, given what I will discuss here, that a wait and watch approach with my existing shares would serve me better.
Lyra has two product candidates. LYR-210 is in phase 3 trials for surgically naive Chronic rhinosinusitis (CRS') patients, while LYR-220 is in a phase 2 study for CRS patients who have recurrent disease post-surgery. These products, as I noted before, consist of a biocompatible mesh scaffold, an engineered elastomeric matrix, and a versatile polymer-drug complex, which enable sustained, non-invasive, single procedure delivery of therapy to deep tissues.
Thus, Lyra is running two trials for these two candidates which are essentially the same long-acting mometasone furoate MF presented as a bioresorbable polymeric matrix. The difference is that LYR-220 has a slightly larger mesh to fit patients who have had their nasal passages enlarged due to surgery.
Now, LYR-210 is in a phase 3 trial after producing positive phase 2 data; this is the data I covered in my previous article. The phase 3 trial will topline next year. Meanwhile, the other candidate, LYR-220, was running a phase 2 trial at that time, and was planning to topline in August.
Before I get to this data, let me quickly recap that LYR-210 successfully met the primary endpoint of the phase 2 trial in CRS patients who are treatment-naive. The primary endpoint was "Change from baseline in 4 cardinal symptoms composite score (4CS) at Week 4." The study was done completely ex-US, which is an important point to remember. In this study, LYR-210 "demonstrated significant improvement in each CRS symptom subdomain of the SNOT-22 compared to control, achieving statistical significance (p<0.05) in each SNOT-22 subdomain at week 24."
Using our proprietary comparison tool, I put together some of the data from the LYR-210 phase 2 trial and the new LYR-220 phase 2 trial that toplined in August. See below:
|
Parameters
|
LYR-210
|
LYR-220
|
Trial name
|
A Phase II, Randomized, Blinded, Sham Procedure-Controlled, Parallel-Group Trial to Evaluate the Efficacy, Safety and Tolerability of LYR-210 in Adult Subjects With Chronic Sinusitis (LANTERN Study)
|
BEACON: A Phase II, Patient-blinded, Two-part, Randomized, Parallel-group Trial to Evaluate the Safety, Tolerability, Pharmacokinetics, and Efficacy of LYR-220 in Chronic rhinosinusitis (CRS) Patients Who Have Had a Prior Ethmoidectomy
|
NCTID
|
NCT04041609
|
NCT05035654
|
Acronym
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Indications
|
|
|
Interventions
|
|
|
Primary Completion Date
|
03-25
|
2023-08-01
|
Phase
|
Phase 2
|
Phase 2
|
Status
|
Completed
|
Active, not recruiting
|
Drugs to PCD
|
passed
|
passed
|
Enrollment
|
Primary Endpoints
|
|
|
Allotment
|
Randomized
|
Randomized
|
Intervention Model
|
Parallel Assignment
|
Parallel Assignment
|
Masking
|
Single (Participant)
|
Single (Participant)
|
Comparator
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Adverse Event Occurrences
|
N/A
|
|
Does Limiting Toxicity
|
No
|
No
|
Discontinuous Rate
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Safety Summary
|
N/A
|
The study met its primary safety endpoint, with no serious adverse events observed. The most commonly reported adverse events included sinusitis, nasopharyngitis, bronchitis, and COVID-19.
|
Number Enrolled
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Met Primary Endpoint
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
P Value
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Efficacy Summary
|
LYR-210 provided up to 24 weeks of clinically meaningful global symptom improvement in CRS patients. LYR-210 achieved significant improvement in each CRS symptom subdomain of the SNOT-22 compared to control. LYR-210 may improve mental and physical health and quality of life of CRS patients.
|
Statistically significant improvements in a composite of the 3 cardinal symptoms of CRS, nasal obstruction, nasal discharge, and facial pain/pressure, were observed at week 4 and week 24 (-0.87 and -1.50, p=0.037 and p=0.02, respectively). Statistically significant improvements in Sino-Nasal Outcome Test (SNOT-22) scores were observed at week 2 and week 24 (-9.0 and -16.8, p=0.031 and p=0.007, respectively). The improvements in SNOT-22 scores were sustained throughout the study, exceeding the minimal clinically important difference at week 24.
As you can see, while the primary outcome measure of LYR-220's phase 2 was safety, there was enough efficacy data to see that the molecule did just as well as its counterpart, LYR-210. This bolsters the case for both products, and it does so especially for LYR-210, which has topline phase 3 trial data to be announced next year.
Financials
LYRA has a market cap of $190mn and a cash balance of $116mn. Research and development expenses for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, were $10.8 million, while general and administrative expenses for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, were $4.6 million. At that rate, they do have a cash runway into 2025; however, I wish they had more cash.
PE/VC firms hold the largest share of LYRA, at 43%, followed by hedge funds at 21% and institutions at 20%. Retail stake has substantially reduced since my last coverage. Key holders are Perceptive Advisors, NBVM GP, LLC, and Venrock. Insider transactions consist exclusively of purchases.
Risks
In my previous article, I discussed two risk factors - lack of a composition of matter patent, and poor cash balance. I also noted that they did fail the phase 2 trial whose data I just discussed, but on a modified primary endpoint similar to what they will have in the phase 3, they did well.
Bottomline
I am going to suggest holding LYRA for some more time, wait and see how the phase 3 data toplines, and then take a call. In the last few months, a few solid things have happened, and nothing overly negative has happened. I think a hold and watch approach works best for investors now.
About the TPT service
Thanks for reading. At the Total Pharma Tracker, we offer the following:-
Our Android app and website features a set of tools for DIY investors, including a work-in-progress software where you can enter any ticker and get extensive curated research material.
For investors requiring hands-on support, our in-house experts go through our tools and find the best investible stocks, complete with buy/sell strategies and alerts.
Sign up now for our free trial, request access to our tools, and find out, at no cost to you, what we can do for you.
This article was written by
Avisol Capital Partners is made up of a team of medical experts, finance professionals and techies, all of whom invest their own money in the picks they share. They aim to help readers find the middle ground between value and growth investing, as they demystify the biopharma industry.They lead the investing group Total Pharma Tracker where they offer a monthly updated catalyst database, an investability scoring system for quick reference ideas, and direct access in chat for dialogue and questions. Learn more.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Important: My Hold rating only means "I will not Buy now." I am not telling *you* to hold, because I see some risks here. But I am also not telling you to *sell*, because, a) the risks are not insurmountable, and b) you may have bought at such a low price that your risk-benefit ratio is acceptable to you. Thus, my “Hold” is a bearish rating, but it is not as bearish as a “Sell” rating.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.
Comments