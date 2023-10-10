Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
10%-Yielding Hercules Capital Is A BDC Superstar

Oct. 10, 2023 11:00 AM ETHercules Capital, Inc. (HTGC)6 Comments
Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Hercules Capital is a top-tier business development company with a strong track record and a high yield.
  • The company specializes in financing high-growth companies in technology, life sciences, and sustainable technology sectors.
  • Despite a volatile economic environment, Hercules Capital has shown resilience and continues to excel financially.
VPanteon/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

In classical mythology, Hercules is famous for his strength and for his numerous far-ranging adventures.

This article was written by

Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
27.48K Followers
Leo Nelissen is an analyst focusing on major economic developments related to supply chains, infrastructure, and commodities. He is a contributing author for iREIT on Alpha, Leo aims to provide insightful analysis and actionable investment ideas, with a particular emphasis on dividend growth opportunities.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (6)

Lallemand profile picture
Lallemand
Today, 11:44 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (954)
Sold it due to p/NAV. I hope to buy back at a lower price
36510
Today, 11:28 AM
Premium
Comments (775)
I guess that valuation is here to stay, just as it is with MAIN. Since inception HTGC has outperformed Berkshire Hathaway over almost any time window, after all.
tony.griffin1 profile picture
tony.griffin1
Today, 11:20 AM
Investing Group
Comments (8)
I like HTGC also but don't own it because of its approx 50% market price premium to NAV. There are lots of other BDCs and CEFs selling at a discount or close to Book Value which usually allows more money to go in my pocket to do with as I please---reinvest or live on in retirement. Thank you kind sir.
Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
Today, 11:26 AM
AnalystPremiumInvesting Group
Comments (10.11K)
@tony.griffin1 Whatever works for you!

I appreciate your comment!
D
DiamondPortfolios
Today, 11:13 AM
Premium
Comments (194)
Love this BDC...Long for many years...and very happy!!
Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
Today, 11:16 AM
AnalystPremiumInvesting Group
Comments (10.11K)
@DiamondPortfolios I'm not surprised ;-)

Happy investing!
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
