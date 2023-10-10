Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

ASML: Natural Monopoly In The Semiconductor Market Is A Buy

Oct. 10, 2023 11:15 AM ETASML Holding N.V. (ASML)1 Comment
M Ramirez profile picture
M Ramirez
314 Followers

Summary

  • ASML Holding N.V. is a Dutch multinational company specializing in advanced photolithography equipment for semiconductor manufacturing.
  • ASML is a key player in the global semiconductor industry, providing cutting-edge lithography machines for smaller and more powerful semiconductor chips.
  • The company has low terminal value risk due to tailwinds and unit economics that defend its core business.

Wide shot of Bright Advanced Semiconductor Production Fab Cleanroom with Working Overhead Wafer Transfer System

SweetBunFactory

ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML) is a Dutch multinational company that specializes in advanced photolithography equipment used in semiconductor manufacturing. ASML is a key player in the global semiconductor industry, providing cutting-edge lithography machines that enable the production of smaller

This article was written by

M Ramirez profile picture
M Ramirez
314 Followers
Passionate investor and avid market observer with a deep enthusiasm for discovering opportunities in publicly traded companies. Specially focused on companies with growing competitive advantages obsessed with long term value generation and survival through all economic cycles. Total returns2021: 14.9%2022: -16.7%2023 (YTD): 22.3%

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in ASML over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

T
ToddSteeves
Today, 11:53 AM
Premium
Comments (1)
How do you assess the Taiwan/China risk with ASML?
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.