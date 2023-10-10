Dmitrri

In the spring of 2022, I believed and hoped that shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (AZEK) were finding a floor. This came after the company and its shares had seen a huge boom during the pandemic, which was fueled by a massive boom in the housing market, resulting in even stronger growth on top of the secular growth story of the business.

With a long runway for growth, investors had priced in rosy prospects for the business. Down 50% from the highs, appeal was on the increase, but shares were still not cheap with investors pricing in the potential of the business in the long haul.

Since the spring 2022, shares have seen quite some volatility amidst a housing market which has been dominated by a huge increase in interest rates. While the situation is stable from a leverage point of view, and secular growth undoubtedly will reveal itself, valuations are too demanding to see a decent medium risk-reward proposition here.

Outdoor Products

AZEK focuses on wood-alike outdoor products, with typical applications being decks, rails, trims and related accessories for the outdoors. It is the aesthetics, low maintenance requirements, and sustainable products which are compelling to many users, being catered by the namesake AZEK brand as well as TimberBech.

The business went public at $23 per share in the summer of 2020, with that timing of the IPO coinciding with the boom ignited by the same pandemic. Shares rallied to the $30 mark on the first day of trading, granting the business a $4.7 billion valuation, that applied for both the equity and enterprise valuation amidst a flattish net debt position.

Such a valuation was applied to a business which generated $794 million in sales in the year 2019, on which operating profits of $59 million were reported, resulting in paltry earnings of around a quarter of a dollar per share. The business saw sales top $900 million in 2020 with operating profits increasing substantially to $100 million, still resulting in just about half a dollar per share in earnings power as shares rose to a peak in the fifties in spring of 2021.

Shares started the year 2022 around the $40 mark as shares fell to the $22 per share mark in April that year. This came after 2021 revenues rose 31% to $1.19 billion, with operating profits of $142 million resulting in net earnings of $93 million, or $0.59 per share. Despite the pandemic being on its retreat, the company guided for 2022 sales to grow, as a testament of its secular growth sorry, seeing sales growth in the mid-teens, with adjusted EBITDA seen up high single digits.

With earnings power coming in around $0.70 per share in 2022, the multiple had contracted to 30 times earnings, still quite a steep multiple. Nonetheless, I found shares interesting given the long term qualities of its products and the business.

What Happened?

After shares fell to the low-twenties in April 2022, shares fell to the mid-teens in the fall as investors were pricing in housing and inflation headwinds. Ever since, shares have seen quite a recovery to the mid-thirties early in September, with the latest move to higher interest rates triggering a sell-off to $27 per share. This is still up a bit from April 2022, but in the meantime many things have happened, among others the turmoil in housing and interest rate markets.

In November 2022, AZEK posted a 15% increase in full year sales to $1.36 billion, although operating earnings fell from $142 million to $129 million, with GAAP earnings down ten cents to $0.49 per share. Net debt ticked up to $471 million due to a small deal, some buybacks, higher organic net capital investment requirements, and higher inventory levels, although a $301 million adjusted EBITDA number for the year looked solid. The company itself posted a 1.9 times leverage ratio, including financial leases in the definition.

The growth story came to an expected end in 2023, with sales volumes seen down 10%, and adjusted EBITDA seen down to $250-$265 million, although capital spending could come down to $70-$80 million.

First quarter sales for 2023 fell by 17% to $216 million, as the company maintained the full year guidance. In May, the company posted a mere 5% fall in second quarter sales to $377 million, with the residential business doing better than the commercial operations, as the company maintained the full year guidance.

By August, third quarter sales were reported down 2% to nearly $388 million, with sales down 6% and change so far this year. While the top line results were relatively solid, operating profits were nearly cut in half to $66 million so far this year, as the company hiked the full year adjusted EBITDA guidance to $275-$280 million. Following a normalization of inventory levels, retained earnings and lower capital spending requirements, net debt ticked down to $429 million, but it is clear that earnings power currently is rather limited.

An Easy Avoid

Even as shares are down 20% in the time frame of just a couple of weeks, The AZEK Company Inc. shares are still up 25% from the levels seen in April 2022. I am very cautious, as while the top line numbers are holding up quite nicely, margins are taking a real beating here. Moreover, the company is not yet able to earn about a dollar per share in good times on this revenue base, resulting in premium valuations here.

The good thing is that leverage is rapidly coming under control here and that AZEK is still a long way from posting peak margins. Amidst all this, I am still quite cautious as the renewed move higher in interest rates hurts the housing market in all likelihood, which means that 2024 could become a tougher year as well. Amidst all this, I find shares a very easy avoid here, seeing no urge to get involved with the shares, despite the secular growth positioning of The AZEK Company Inc.