September CPI Report Preview: Focus Is On The 0.3% MOM Print
- Consensus market expectations for September CPI inflation are a decrease in core CPI from 4.3% to 4.1% with 0.3% mom increase.
- The 2% inflation target requires 0.1-0.2% mom inflation; thus a 0.3% mom inflation streak is unacceptable, which could force the Fed to hike even in 2024.
- Factors such as labor shortage, geopolitical tensions, and trade barriers increase the risk of inflationary spikes, which is a negative for the stock market.
The September CPI inflation expectations
The US Bureau of Labor Statistics is set to release the CPI inflation report for September on Thursday, October 12th. The consensus market expectations are for 1) the headline CPI inflation to decrease from 3.7% (in August) to 3.6%, with the 0.3% mom gain, and 2) the core CPI inflation to decrease from 4.3% (in August) to 4.1%, also with 0.3% mom gain.
Thus, the disinflationary process is expected to continue, as the September 4.1% core CPI print would be the lowest inflation reading since the peak. However, that's still double the Fed's 2% inflation target, which means that the disinflationary process still has a long way to go.
However, the expected drop in core CPI is due to the base effects. Specifically, the core CPI spiked by 0.6% in September of 2022 from the previous month, and that number is expected to be replaced by 0.3% mom print for September 2023, which automatically pushes the annual inflation lower.
More importantly, the August 2022 spike is the last spike in the monthly inflation, so it will be more difficult to achieve a meaningful year-over-year disinflation going forward.
Specifically, the 2% inflation target requires 0.2% mom readings, with a few 0.1% mom readings. The inflation readings in June and July of 2023 were very positive, with the 0.1-0.2% mom prints, which is consistent with the Fed's 2% target.
However, the positive streak was broken in August with the 0.3% core CPI mom reading. The September monthly increase in core CPI is expected to extend the 0.3% streak, which, if it continues, produces a 3.6-3.8% annual inflation. Thus, the core CPI inflation is expected to stay well above 3% in the foreseeable future.
The headline CPI inflation bottomed out at 3% in June, and it has been rising since, so the slight decrease from 3.7% to 3.6% would be a good sign. However, the headline CPI is significantly affected by the price of crude oil, and thus the geopolitical situation, which has significantly escalated.
What is the Fed's inflation forecast?
The Fed is using the core PCE inflation as the benchmark for the 2% inflation target. The Fed sees the core inflation at 3.7% in 2023, which is attainable. However, the Fed projects that core inflation would fall down to 2.6% in 2024, which is unlikely at this point - because that requires a consistent 0.2% mom inflation, and the core inflation is currently rising at 0.3% a month.
In fact, the Atlanta Fed Inflation Nowcast predicts that core CPI could even rise be 0.4% mom in September, and again by 0.3% in October - so the 0.3% streak is likely to continue, which indicates that annual inflation is likely to say well above 3%, probably closer to 4%.
The high inflationary environment
The numbers above show that inflation is currently somewhere between 3.5% and 4.5%, and likely to stay in the 3-4% range in 2024 - strictly based on the month-over-month readings.
However, we are in a high-inflationary environment, and the risk to the inflation outlook is to the upside. We could be in an environment similar to the 1970s, with successive inflationary spikes - and we could be facing another spike.
Labor shortage
First, there is a serious US labor shortage due to 1) demographics, as ageing baby boomers exit the workforce and reduce the labor force, 2) onshoring of some jobs due to deglobalization which increases the demand for labor. The labor shortage is causing the transfer of power from capital to labor, which could lead to higher wages, either voluntarily as companies scramble to find the workers, or forcefully due to strikes. Higher wages could lead to the proverbial wage-price inflationary spiral.
Yes, the recent labor report showed only a 0.2% wage growth, but does not reflect the current environment. The outcome of the UAW strike is likely to provide a guide on what to expect for the overall wage growth, at least over the near term. If the Big 3 automakers agree on a 40% pay rise, this could trigger more strikes in other industries.
Geopolitics
Second, we are in the midst of a serious geopolitical situation which could result in sharply higher oil prices (USO). These is an active Russia-Ukraine war, Saudi Arabia has joined the BRICS+ and it's cutting the oil supplies, China is circling Taiwan, and now Hamas attacked Israel. If there is any proof that Iran participated in the Hamas attacks on Israel, the price of oil could potentially sharply spike and trigger a 1973-type inflationary shock. Oil dropped last week due to indications that Saudi Arabia could increase oil supplies due to US-brokered Israel-Saudi Arabia approachment, but that seems very unlikely now.
Broadly, we are in a process of deglobalization, and these geopolitical events are likely to be more frequent - which increases the risk of inflationary spikes.
Trade barriers
The trade barriers are currently not discussed in the media, given the geopolitical situation. However, there is an actual US-China trade war, specifically in the high-tech industry, concentrated in the semiconductor sector for now. Trade barriers are also inflationary and likely to expand to other goods as the China-US decoupling advances. The escalation of the China-Taiwan situation could also cause an inflationary shock due to global shortages of chips.
Implications
The September CPI report could indicate that the process of disinflation is continuing. However, given that monthly inflation numbers are back to the 0.3% level, the annual inflation in 2024 is likely to be well above the 3% level, which is well above the Fed's estimate of 2.6% for 2024.
The market now expects that the Fed will pause the interest rate hiking campaign at 5.25-5.50% and cut in 2024 by 50bpt. Given these inflation predictions, the Fed could be forced to continue hiking, even in 2024.
More importantly, the risk of another inflationary spike is very high, given the high-inflationary environment: labor shortage, geopolitical escalations, and trade barriers.
As a result, long-term interest rates (TLT) are likely to continue to rise, gold (GLD) is likely to benefit as safe-heaven, while the stock market (SP500) is likely to sharply correct.
My short-term tactical rating on S&P500 is still Neutral given the seasonality, but my strategic rating for S&P500 is a Sell with the 2800 level target, and my positioning trigger is the 4200 level breakdown.
