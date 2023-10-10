Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Enovix: Overreaction To Strategic Realignment Of Fab1 Plant

Oct. 10, 2023 11:40 AM ETEnovix Corporation (ENVX)
Simple Investing
Summary

  • Enovix Corporation announced the strategic realignment of its Fab1 facility, which was never meant for high-volume production, to focus on product development.
  • Also, the company announced that Fab1 will now focus on a few very large customers who require custom cells rather than hundreds of small customers.
  • This is positive because it comes from engagements with leading smartphone OEMs that are expected to have high-volume needs in 2025 and thus have urgent qualification needs.
  • Also, this leads to a more efficient path for Enovix to scale up by focusing on a few very large customers with high-volume demands.
  • In my opinion, the focus here should not be on Fab1, but rather, should be on the ramp-up of Gen2 ramp in its Fab2 facility.
Robot assembly line with electric car battery cells module on platform

PhonlamaiPhoto

Enovix Corporation (NASDAQ:ENVX) has announced a strategic realignment of its Fab1 facility.

The negative share price reaction was a surprise for me, because I think that this news was actually expected, in-line with prior management comments and a positive for

Simple Investing
Simple Investing is a former hedge fund and long-only portfolio manager with a track record for outperformance. He managed more than $1 billion in AUM, and is a CFA charter holder who holds degrees in Finance and Accounting. He runs the Investing Group Outperforming the Market. While having a pure growth or pure value portfolio may do well in certain markets, it leaves investors vulnerable to certain investment styles going out of favor. The objective of Outperforming the Market is to outperform the S&P 500 across market cycles. This is achieved through The Barbell Portfolio, which is comprised of high conviction growth and contrarian/value stocks. Learn more.

