Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Investing In The Green Economy 2023 - Entering The Next Phase Of Growth

FTSE Russell profile picture
FTSE Russell
810 Followers

Summary

  • After a downturn in 2022, the global green economy has returned to form in 2023.
  • Green revenues for listed companies are on track to exceed US$5 trillion by 2025, with market capitalisation of the green economy approaching 10% of the equity market.
  • The green economy is maturing and diversifying: green companies are becoming larger and more investable.
  • This report highlights how to use FTSE Russell's Green Revenues data to identify and analyse investment opportunities in the green economy and measure portfolio exposure to climate and environmental solutions.

Sources for renewable, sustainable development. Environment and ecology concept.

Galeanu Mihai/iStock via Getty Images

After a downturn in 2022, the global green economy has returned to form in 2023. Green equities struggled in 2022 due to a combination of factors, including high inflation, rising interest rates and geopolitical tensions. However, by the end of

View as PDF
INDEXINSIGHTS
133

This article was written by

FTSE Russell profile picture
FTSE Russell
810 Followers
A leading global provider of benchmarks, analytics, and data solutions with multi-asset capabilities FTSE Russell's solutions offer a true representation of global markets across asset classes, styles, and strategies. Our global perspective is underpinned by specialist knowledge gained from developing local solutions and understanding client needs around the world. FTSE Russell is a wholly owned subsidiary of London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG), and is a unit of the Information Services Division.FTSE Russell’s expertise and products are used extensively by institutional and retail investors globally. For over 30 years, leading asset owners, asset managers. ETF providers, and investment banks have chosen FTSE Russell indexes to benchmark their investment performance and create investment funds, ETFs, structured products and index-based derivatives. FTSE Russell indexes also provide clients with tools for asset allocation, investment strategy analysis and risk management.The Yield Book analytical insights With the recent addition of The Yield Book business, FTSE Russell extends its expertise in analytics to a highly respected analytics platform that serves approximately 350 institutions globally including investment management firms, banks, central banks, insurance companies, pension funds, broker-dealers, hedge funds and investment management firms. The Yield Book offers analytical insights into a broad array of fixed income instruments with specific focus on mortgage, government, corporate and derivative securities.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.