Bond Valuations Are Cheap

Oct. 10, 2023 11:00 AM ETTLT, TLH, EDV, SPTL, ZROZ, VGLT, LGOV, SCHQ, TFJL, TBJL, GOVZ, TBT, TMV, IEF, SHY, TBF, TMF, PST, TTT, IEI, BIL, TYO, UBT, UST, UTWO, VGSH, SHV, VGIT, GOVT, SCHO, TBX, SCHR, GSY, TYD, EGF, VUSTX, FIBR, GBIL, SPTS5 Comments
Lance Roberts
Lance Roberts
Summary

  • 2023 has been the year of the Mega-7 stocks, driving the overall market returns.
  • From a contrarian investing view, everyone is so bearish on bonds that it is a bullish signal.
  • Valuations are always the key to winning the long-term investing game.

Ratings on bonds

Chunumunu

Psychology in markets is always fascinating. In February 2009, I wrote "8 Reasons For A Bull Market." While in hindsight, it is easy to see that was the right call, overall, psychology was highly negative at the time. The arguments for lower

Lance Roberts
Lance Roberts
30.32K Followers

After having been in the investing world for more than 25 years from private banking and investment management to private and venture capital; I have pretty much "been there and done that" at one point or another. I am currently a partner at RIA Advisors in Houston, Texas.

The majority of my time is spent analyzing, researching and writing commentary about investing, investor psychology and macro-views of the markets and the economy. My thoughts are not generally mainstream and are often contrarian in nature but I try an use a common sense approach, clear explanations and my “real world” experience in the process.

I am a managing partner of RIA Pro, a weekly subscriber based-newsletter that is distributed to individual and professional investors nationwide. The newsletter covers economic, political and market topics as they relate to your money and life.

I also write a daily blog which is read by thousands nationwide from individuals to professionals at www.realinvestmentadvice.com.

Comments (5)

G
GaladrielsPalantir
Today, 11:45 AM
Premium
Comments (15)
Bought bonds (ZROZ) for the first time in my life last week. Will keep adding.
H
HenryBL
Today, 11:33 AM
Premium
Comments (93)
Thanks for the article. My total portfolio is now 69% corporate and government bonds. They are down on average around 5% right now. Hope you are right than bonds will outperform so I have some profitable exit opportunities while gaining 6% yields in the meantime. Worst case is holding them until maturity (assuming no defaults) and the yields are very solid anyway.
John Naccarelli profile picture
John Naccarelli
Today, 11:23 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (1.48K)
I have been doing more fixed-income investing in the past 6 months than the past 15 years. I have bought Treasuries, CDs, preferred stock, & muni's but it has been a slow process due to my knowledge & experience. I plan on doing more muni's in taxable accounts and the higher yield in the non-taxable accounts. I am not going out for more than 2 years but that may change very soon.
R
Risk21
Today, 11:20 AM
Premium
Comments (373)
Any specific investments.
