ronniechua

ProFrac’s (NASDAQ:ACDC) stock continues to struggle in the face of softening onshore activity in the US, despite oil prices moving higher in recent months. In response to challenging market conditions, ProFrac has been trying to right size its cost structure (acquisition synergies and headcount reductions), the impact of which is expected to be felt in the third quarter. Given the amount of leverage (financial and operating) in ProFrac’s business, this is unlikely to be enough to offset reduced activity levels, pressuring the company’s already questionable financial position.

Onshore Activity

Despite relatively high oil prices, which have generally been moving higher in recent months, onshore E&P companies in the US have continued to pullback on activity. Given the magnitude of the reduction in rig count in recent months, the impact on service companies has been relatively muted so far though. Major service industry players continue to show discipline, helping to maintain price stability despite demand softness, although this is unlikely to persist indefinitely. ProFrac believes that activity will rebound in the second half of 2023 and into 2024, but there has been no sign of this so far.

With oil prices trending higher over the past few months, growing optimism regarding a soft landing for the economy and rising geopolitical tensions, it seems reasonable to expect onshore activity in the US to pick up somewhat or at least begin to stabilize. Upside may be limited though, as the US is already awash with gas and light oil production, an issue recently hinted at by Pioneer’s CEO. E&P companies are also unlikely to invest in increased production if it is felt it will have a large impact on service pricing. In response to lower activity levels, ProFrac is now taking a more disciplined approach to CapEx.

Alpine Silica

While ProFrac’s pressure pumping business is facing demand headwinds, the proppant and chemicals businesses could still both help to support growth. ProFrac expects its mining assets to contribute to higher sales and expand its customer footprint going forward. The company had eight active mines in the second quarter compared to 5.5 active mines in the first quarter.

Given ProFrac’s rhetoric around vertical integration and the importance of the proppant business to growth, the recent announcement of a potential IPO, sale or merger of Alpine Silica could be considered surprising. ProFrac finds itself with a weak balance sheet, limited free cash flow and deteriorating market conditions though. This situation needs to be resolved before any sizeable downturn occurs, and at this stage an asset sale is the most viable option.

Financial Analysis

Consolidated revenues totaled 709 million USD in the second quarter, down roughly 17% sequentially. This decline in revenue was attributed to a lower average active fleet and associated material sales. Given the path of the US onshore rig count in the third quarter, it appears likely that ProFrac’s revenue will continue to decline going forward.

The Stimulation Services segment generated roughly 608 million USD revenue in the second quarter, at roughly a 20% Adjusted EBITDA margin. ProFrac is prioritizing margins over growth and chose to lower its active fleets in June and August. The Proppant Production segment generated around 110 million USD revenue in the second quarter, at roughly a 53% Adjusted EBITDA margin. Approximately 31% of the Proppant Production segment's revenue was intercompany. The Manufacturing segment generated approximately 31 million USD revenue in the second quarter, at a 10% Adjusted EBITDA margin. Approximately 73% of the Manufacturing segment's revenue was intercompany. Business activities related to Flotek resulted in roughly 52 million USD revenue in the second quarter, at a negative 2.5% Adjusted EBITDA margin. Approximately 66% of this revenue was intercompany.

Figure 1: ProFrac Revenue (source: Created by author using data from ProFrac)

ProFrac only managed to generate profits during a brief period when service prices spiked in 2022 and 2023. With activity levels continuing to decline, ProFrac will likely find it difficult to maintain profitability going forward. While cost cutting initiatives and the ramping of the materials business may help to offset this, the leverage (financial and operating) in ProFrac’s business will make remaining profitable difficult.

Figure 2: ProFrac Profit Margins (source: Created by author using data from ProFrac and The Federal Reserve)

Conclusion

ProFrac’s marginal profitability, large debt position, and the high interest rate on that debt place the company in a vulnerable position. ProFrac’s total gross debt outstanding at the end of the second quarter was roughly 1.2 billion USD, down approximately 86 million USD from the prior quarter. ProFrac has been generating positive free cash flows in recent quarters, but lower activity levels going forward could put an end to this situation. This is not necessarily critical at this stage as ProFrac can still cut costs and pull back further on CapEx. At some point in the near future ProFrac needs to significantly reduce its debt position, and absent a dramatic improvement in profitability, an asset sale is the best way of achieving this. Alpine Silica could probably bring something like a 0.5-1 billion USD valuation, significantly improving the health of ProFrac's balance sheet. A strengthened financial position would likely improve sentiment towards ProFrac's stock and help to halt the share price decline.