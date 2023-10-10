Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
GoDaddy: Eyes On Activist Letter And Value Unlocking Potential (Rating Upgrade)

Oct. 10, 2023 12:12 PM ETGoDaddy Inc. (GDDY)
The Value Pendulum profile picture
The Value Pendulum
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Activist investor Starboard Value published a letter last month, highlighting how GoDaddy Inc. could trade at a higher valuation by taking certain value-accretive corporate actions.
  • If GoDaddy finds success in optimizing its expenses, the company might be able to meet the "Rule of 40" faster than expected.
  • My rating for GoDaddy is upgraded to a Buy, as I think that there are various options that the company can consider to unlock value.
Internet Domain Registrar GoDaddy Goes Public On New York Stock Exchange

Spencer Platt

Elevator Pitch

I rate GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) stock as a Buy. My prior update for GDDY published on August 1, 2023, was focused on previewing the company's second quarter financial performance.

In this latest article, I touch on

This article was written by

The Value Pendulum profile picture
The Value Pendulum
11.12K Followers

The Value Pendulum is an Asian equity market specialist with over a decade of experience on both the buy and sell sides.

He is the author of the investing group Learn more

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (1)

EcoUnix profile picture
EcoUnix
Today, 12:45 PM
Premium
Comments (29)
As a client I can say that the platforms is sucks. The same opinion is one of my friends who does sites . Much better alternatives are out there. The only reason I hesitate buying the stock.
