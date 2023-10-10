Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Stratasys: Volatile Growth Rates And Cash Reserves, Mixed Prospects

Oct. 10, 2023 12:15 PM ETStratasys Ltd. (SSYS)2 Comments
Michael Wiggins De Oliveira profile picture
Michael Wiggins De Oliveira
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • The 3D printing industry holds promise, yet Stratasys struggles to consistently capitalize on this potential.
  • Recent challenges, including volatile growth rates and macroeconomic headwinds, have left investors wary.
  • Stratasys' profitability profile doesn't seem to align with its share price, raising questions about its valuation.
3D Printer Printing Prototypes

kynny/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) is a polymer-based 3D printing manufacturer, offering solutions across various industries. They provide innovative 3D printing platforms, materials, and software to enhance product development, reduce costs, and streamline manufacturing processes.

Currently, Stratasys is

This article was written by

Michael Wiggins De Oliveira profile picture
Michael Wiggins De Oliveira
43.77K Followers

Michael Wiggins De Oliveira is an energy specialist whose primary focus is capitalizing on “the Great Energy Transition” - the confluence of decarbonization, digitalization with AI, and deglobalization - to achieve greater investment returns. Through his 9+ years analyzing countless companies, Michael has accumulated outstanding professional experience in the energy sector and a following of over 40K on Seeking Alpha.

Michael is the leader of the investing group Deep Value Returns. Features of the group include: Insights through his concentrated portfolio of value stocks, timely updates on stock picks, a weekly webinar for live advice, and "hand-holding" as-needed for new and experienced investors alike. Deep Value Returns also has an active, vibrant, and kind community easily accessible via chat. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (2)

t
tmilarry
Today, 12:56 PM
Premium
Comments (62)
SSYS has been the target of two different companies and had their offers rebuffed by the Strata System's board. The most recent offer from 3D Systems offers shareholders a significantly higher price for their shares than the current trading price of the shares. SSYS is doing a strategic analysis of the ways to unlock shareholder value. This should result in some type of merger, combination, or outright sale of the company. This will certainly increase the value of my SSYS investment and get me some profit on my shares. Why haven't you factored that into your analysis of the company?
marriottmare profile picture
marriottmare
Today, 12:46 PM
Comments (3.93K)
A buy and likely to b bought,latest suitor is DDD
