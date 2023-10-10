Michael M. Santiago

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.'s (GS) stock has shed nearly 10% in market value since the turn of the year. And, considering the asset's cyclical attributes, deviations from its mean usually present exciting talking points.

The bank is set to release its third-quarter earnings pre-market on Tuesday, the 17th. As a potentially cataclysmic event, I decided to delve into Goldman's earnings outlook in today's analysis, which may serve as helpful information relating to whether the stock will recover its recent losses or shed more value.

Let's dive into the analysis.

A Reminder of Q2

Goldman Sachs delivered its second-quarter earnings report in July. Despite beating its revenue estimate by $10.89 billion, the bank revealed an earnings-per-share miss of $1.06.

Among various factors, much of Goldman's disappointing bottom line stemmed from $504 million in goodwill impairments and $485 million in real estate investment impairments.

In our view, Goldman's quarterly impairments can be considered non-core. Instead, sectorial pressures were the likely cause of Goldman's impairments; moreover, we do not think such events will influence Goldman's longer-term cost base.

Having said that, resilient inflation paired with ongoing credit risk might provide ongoing pressure. I mention these two factors as we think the former will keep general operating costs high while the latter might add to the provisions for credit losses line item.

Goldman Sachs

By observing the diagram above, it's quite evident that Goldman has struggled with global banking and markets of late. However, asset and wealth management services progressed well, gaining by 8% year-over-year in Q2.

Goldman's banking and markets segment's decline comes as little surprise as volatile debt markets paired with pressure on deposits have left most banks in a tough spot. Improvements will likely occur once credit risk dissipates; however, the uncertain interest rate environment leaves a lot unanswered.

From a services perspective, wealth and asset management is typically a low-risk business for a bank. Thus, Goldman's latest progress within the division during a turbulent market environment comes as no surprise.

Lastly, many overlook Goldman Sachs' platform solutions, which achieved $659 million in quarterly revenue, amounting to a 92% year-over-year increase. The bank's platform solutions provide a solid source of income while contributing to synergies.

Goldman Sachs

Outlook

Global Banking & Markets

Here's what we believe occurred in Goldman's Q3 Global Banking and Markets segment.

Firstly, Goldman experienced a 24% year-to-date slump in investment banking fees in Q2.

We think segmental pressures will resume as debt capital scarcity has likely curtailed deal flow once more. In addition, the factors mentioned above could also play into continued slowness in fixed-income and equity intermediation as well as underwritings.

Goldman Sachs

Another worrying factor is the sharp month-on-month drawdown in equity markets recently experienced. Moreover, fixed-income markets presented little assistance during the same period. As such, and as explained later, direct investment returns might land softly once more on the 17th.

Asset and Wealth Management

A big part of Goldman's asset and wealth management's earnings structure stems from management and related fees.

Goldman's management fees might have experienced additional progress in the past quarter amid its industry-leading market position, which generally sustains high entry fees. However, alternative investments such as real estate and debt offerings continue to face significant struggles, phasing in the possibility that entry fees are at risk.

The next diagram shows that Goldman's incentives capitulated by 86% year-over-year in Q2. According to the bank, this was due to harvesting. However, we think these fees might stay low as watermarks in alternative investment offerings will probably take some time to be reached.

Goldman Sachs

Furthermore, I've already mentioned that we think equity and debt markets fared poorly in the past month, which could be reflected in Goldman's Q3 report.

On a positive note, private banking and lending could have experienced additional progress in Q3. Much of Goldman's Q2 segmental revenue stemmed from a $100 million sale in loans. However, spreads on lending remain wide amid high credit risk, allowing the bank the necessary latitude to generate significant income from the segment.

Net Asset Base Volatility

As stated before, Goldman's wealth and asset management incentive fees dropped by 86% year-on-year during Q2, which requires further examination.

The following diagram shows that Goldman Sachs' asset base includes numerous trading securities recorded at fair value. Therefore, this explains why the bank's income statement possesses volatility, as realized and unrealized gains/losses are recorded quite frequently. Moreover, as elaborated upon later, Goldman Sachs has a substantial loan book with a lot of cyclical exposure to real estate, adding additional volatility to its implied earnings.

To provide more color, the following figure is an illustration of Goldman's real estate loans book and alternative investments.

Goldman Sachs

Another uptick in the yield curve during Goldman's Q3, paired with a concurrent increase in option-adjusted credit spreads, might see the firm deliver lower asset valuations in its Q3 report. In addition, as previously mentioned, higher credit risk might've raised provisions for credit losses.

St. Louis Fed

Lastly, secure overnight funding rates have risen in the past month, suggesting higher intermediate funding costs have likely occurred, especially considering the contemporaneous uptick in the yield curve's level.

We might see lower fixed-income revenue in Goldman's Q3 report if higher funding costs were not met with higher yields on new loans and gains on dispositions.

U.S. 1-month SOFR (Chatham Financial)

Valuation

Residual Income Model - Output

I utilized the continuous residual income method to value Goldman Sachs' stock, as the model emphasizes book value while accommodating volatile earnings.

According to the model, Goldman Sachs' stock is overvalued by a significant amount. In fact, I applied a margin of safety range, which still left the stock's current price wanting.

Author's Work

Model Inputs

Herewith are the inputs used for the model.

The Book value was determined by dividing the P/B ratio by the stock's traded price. Seeking Alpha's database was leveraged to sample earnings and dividend estimates. However, the estimates were set to a normalized average in 2025. Lastly, the equity charge was assumed as Goldman's CAPM, alternatively known as the expected return.

Data by YCharts

Model Limitations

Although widely applied in practice, the residual income model possesses numerous limitations.

Firstly, the RI model is academically configured, meaning it is sensitive to changes in variables and outliers. In fact, the likelihood of a static CAPM and concurrent negative residual income is improbable, in my opinion.

Furthermore, the RI model places an emphasis on asset value, which is helpful in the case of banking stocks. However, it doesn't make the necessary provisions for events such as impairments or changes in accounting policies.

Lastly, in my own subjective opinion, valuation models have low hit rates. Therefore, I believe they should be used as indicators instead of the focal point of analysis.

Final Word

Our analysis of Goldman Sachs shows that its investors will likely face a turbulent time leading into its third-quarter earnings results. Moreover, the residual income valuation method indicates that Goldman Sachs stock is overvalued.

As such, we suggest investors think twice before overweighting the stock. Sure, the company has high-quality attributes, and its dividend yield of 3.52% is attractive; however, significant event-driven drawdowns in its stock price are not uncommon.