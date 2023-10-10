An employee serves customers at a restaurant. Hispanolistic/E+ via Getty Images

The overall aim of dividend growth investing is simple: Grow your passive income stream and your wealth year after year. This is done by purchasing great businesses you are comfortable owning for the long run. And so long as their fundamentals remain intact, you stay out of their way and let them do the rest of the work. By this, I mean let them do what wonderful companies do over time: Compound.

As an example of what I mean, readers can look no further than the steakhouse restaurant chain Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH). A $10,000 investment in the stock made a decade ago would be valued at $45,100 today with dividends reinvested. This is meaningfully more wealth than the $36,500 that the same investment amount in the Nasdaq 100 would be worth with dividends reinvested.

After reading about this solid investment outcome, some are probably wondering whether it's too late to buy Texas Roadhouse stock. The good news is that I believe the stock can continue to deliver market-beating performance to shareholders. Let's briefly detail my reasons for this thesis here and expand on things a bit as the article unfolds.

First, Texas Roadhouse's 2.3% dividend yield is double the 1.1% average yield of the Nasdaq 100. In even better news, this higher yield appears to be reasonably secure. The company's 57% EPS payout ratio is only a bit more than the 50% payout ratio that is viewed as optimal by rating agencies.

Though Texas Roadhouse isn't rated by S&P, I believe its effective credit rating would be an A- if it were rated. This is based on the company's status of having no long-term debt and a modest net cash position. Thanks to these factors, the probability of Texas Roadhouse going out of business in the next 30 years is 2.5%. That's not too bad in my opinion, which is why the company is rated as a 4/5 in the dividend/balance sheet safety metric.

Trading about 19% below its historical fair value of $121 at the current share price of $96 (as of October 9, 2023), Texas Roadhouse looks somewhat enticing here. The stock's 2.3% dividend yield, 11% to 16% annual earnings growth potential, and 2.3% annual valuation multiple upside could potentially generate 15.6% to 20.6% annual total returns in the coming 10 years.

A Company Executing Well In The Current Environment

The vision for Texas Roadhouse to sell made-from-scratch food at great value prices with quality service began with a sketch on a cocktail napkin by the late founder, Kent Taylor. Since its humble beginnings in 1993, the company has grown to immense proportions in the last 30 years. As of July 27, Texas Roadhouse had 709 mostly company-owned restaurants throughout its system under the eponymous Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's, and Jaggers brands. These restaurants were scattered throughout the U.S. and 10 other countries.

In the first half of this fiscal year, the company posted $2.3 billion in total revenue - up 16.6% over the year-ago period. This was primarily driven by year-to-date comparable restaurant sales growth of 11%. This was due to 12.9% comparable restaurant sales growth during the first quarter and 9% for the second quarter. These results were due to a mix of both traffic growth and menu price increases. Along with over 30 restaurant openings in the past four quarters and just one store closing (franchisee) year to date, this is how Texas Roadhouse put up such impressive topline growth in the first half.

The steakhouse chain's diluted EPS grew by 16.6% year over year to $2.51 during the first half. Higher beef and labor costs in this inflationary environment were responsible for a roughly 15 basis point contraction in the profit margin to 7.2%. But this reduced profitability was offset by a lower share count stemming from Texas Roadhouse's share repurchase program (info in previous three paragraphs according to Texas Roadhouse Q2 2023 earnings press release and Texas Roadhouse Q1 2023 earnings press release).

Even in a difficult economic environment, the company is doing well enough that there is no need to close more than one restaurant now and again. That is why there is arguably plenty of room for additional restaurant openings. Coupled with comparable restaurant sales growth, this supports the analyst earnings growth consensus of between 11% and 16% annually.

On the balance sheet side of the equation, Texas Roadhouse is financially vigorous. The company had no long-term debt as of July 27 and $107.3 million in cash and cash equivalents that can be used to fund future restaurant openings and share buybacks (also per Texas Roadhouse Q2 2023 earnings press release).

Sizzling Dividend Growth Can Be Maintained

Texas Roadhouse's track record of dividend growth is just like its steaks: Appetizing. In the past five years, the company has grown its quarterly dividend per share by 161.9% from $0.21 in 2018 to the present mark of $0.55.

Texas Roadhouse also covers its dividend with free cash flow. The company posted $265.6 million in free cash flow in its previous fiscal year. Against the $124.1 million in dividends paid during the year, that is a 46.7% free cash flow payout ratio (page 65 of 104 of Texas Roadhouse 10-K filing). This is why I would anticipate at least high- single-digit to low- double-digit annual dividend growth moving forward from Texas Roadhouse.

Risks To Consider

Texas Roadhouse is a tremendous dividend growth company, but investors need to be able to stomach its risk profile before considering investing.

As the staple of Texas Roadhouse's menu, there are two major risks regarding beef to consider. First, consumer preferences could shift away from beef. That could harm the company's financial results. Secondly, beef is a significant component of Texas Roadhouse's overall expenses. That means if there is meaningful inflation in commodities like beef, the company may or may not be able to pass those costs onto its customers. If Texas Roadhouse can't hike its menu prices enough to compensate for rising costs, its profit margins could suffer.

The company also is somewhat geographically concentrated, with over 20% of its restaurants operating in Texas and Florida. In the event of natural disasters or substantive changes to industry legislation in these states, Texas Roadhouse's operating results could be hurt.

Finally, the company's sequential deceleration in comparable restaurant sales growth suggests that a slowdown in growth could be on the way with the next recession. But as the economy comes out of the potential recession, this concern should subside (all risks facing Texas Roadhouse can be found on pages 16-30 of 104 of the company's 10-K).

Summary: Texas Roadhouse Could Generate Solid Returns

Texas Roadhouse's strong fundamentals earn it a respectable 12/13 quality rating. What makes the stock even more attractive is that it can potentially dish out very respectable returns to shareholders in the future. For context, Warren Buffett has produced nearly 20% annual total returns for shareholders of Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A)(BRK.B) over the decades.

Texas Roadhouse is valued 19% under its $121 fair value. This could bring nearly 26% valuation multiple upside to shareholders as the stock returns to fair value, contributing 2.3% to annual total returns over the next 10 years. Combined with a 2.3% dividend yield and 11% to 16% annual earnings growth, I believe Texas Roadhouse could match Buffett's track record in a best-case scenario.