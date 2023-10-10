franckreporter

Investors in the clean energy space over the past four months have realized one of the most marked periods of capital loss since the pandemic. The collapse of NextEra Energy Partners (NEP) on the back of an out of the blue cut of its growth guidance combined with continued hawkishness from the Fed sparked a selloff that has driven the yield of Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) (NYSE:CWEN.A) to record highs. The market has judged NextEra Energy Partners as the harbinger of doom for the wider clean energy industry and set in place a bearish market positioning for clean energy tickers that once formed strong sources of alpha. Clearway is structured as a renewable energy yieldco, essentially designed to own operating assets that produce long-term predictable cash flows and distribute the bulk of these to their shareholders as a dividend. This means the employment of large amounts of debt.

The ticker last declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.3891 per share, a 2% increase from the prior distribution for what currently works out to be a roughly 7.9% annualized forward yield. Charting Clearway's dividend yield for the last decade shows only three instances over this time frame when the yield has moved to its current heights. The current pullback of the common shares is historical in this regard and could represent a clear opportunity to own a developer and owner of the clean energy infrastructure that contributes to the US decarbonization drive. The headwinds faced by the industry are strong and pertinent in a higher for longer scenario highlighted by the Fed at its September FOMC meeting.

Bears, Debt, And The NextEra Energy Partners Crash

Clearway had a total debt balance of $7.09 billion as of the end of its fiscal 2023 second quarter. This drove $55 million in interest expenses during the quarter, up $8 million from $47 million in the year-ago comp with interest rate swap agreements held on non-recourse debt extending through 2040 used by Clearway to hedge the variability of expected future cash interest payments. The yieldco held $4.97 billion in non-recourse project-level debt with the two largest tranches of this being fixed in the range of 2.395% to 7.015%. The senior notes are all fixed with the yieldco's $700 million revolver still undrawn as of the end of the second quarter.

Clearway's total debt to equity at 171% is lower than the 184% from NextEra Energy Partners, however, bears would be right to flag that the difference is not material and that both tickers still fundamentally stand to lose from a higher interest rate environment. These are fundamentally highly leveraged entities whose sensitivity to rising rates has ramped up their volatility against base rates currently sitting at 5.25% to 5.50%. The fear here is that Clearway will also announce a dip in growth estimates, sparking even more capital loss and pushing an already near-record yield higher. NextEra Energy Partners currently yields a remarkable 14.62%, its highest ever on record.

Macro Backdrop Remains Healthy

Clearway reported adjusted EBITDA of $316 million for its second quarter, down from $366 million in the year-ago comp. Net income for the recent second quarter came in at $84 million with cash available for distribution of $137 million, down $39 million from $176 million in the year-ago period. For some context, the yieldco is currently paying out $77 million a quarter in dividends. The 2% hike reflects this continued strong coverage even with Clearway's operating performance experiencing a hit over its year-ago comp.

The quarter also saw Clearway suffer from historically low wind production with production at the Alta Wind Complex roughly 20% below projections. However, the yieldco did not pull back on its long-term target to hit the upper range of its 5% to 8% annual dividend growth objective through 2026. This type of volatility is intrinsic to renewable yieldcos as the operating performance of their wind and solar assets is tied to optimum weather conditions which can sometimes deviate from expectations. Clearway is set to invest in a 147 MW battery energy storage system and a 160 MW wind farm. The wind farm investment is through a drop-down from Clearway Energy Group, its sponsor, and will come with a capital commitment of roughly $77 million.

The continued growth of renewables is a macrotrend that has seemingly been forgotten by a market focused on surging fossil fuels. According to bears, higher interest rates have also broken the yieldco business model with a specter looming over the industry from the NextEra Energy Partners crash. Current and prospective shareholders need to be cognizant of the headwinds posed to the business by higher rates. I intend to maintain my position in the yieldco and will be reinvesting the quarterly dividends to build on the stock price weakness.