Peak Rates: Are We There Yet?

Lipper Alpha Insight
Lipper Alpha Insight
2.58K Followers

Summary

  • In September, the Bank of England’s Monetary Policy Committee paused rates at 5.25% for the second month running, based on softer inflation figures for the month.
  • However, inflation generally, and in the UK in particular, has proven stickier than many predicted.
  • While there has been an uplift of demand, much inflation is down to supply constraints. Rate rises will have little effect on this aspect.

Gradual increase in interest rates.

Andrii Yalanskyi

By Dewi John

In September, the Bank of England’s Monetary Policy Committee paused rates at 5.25% for the second month running. Consensus (and I) got it wrong. Softer inflation figures for the month meant a majority of

This article was written by

Lipper Alpha Insight (https://lipperalpha.refinitiv.com/) is a free daily news and commentary blog, giving financial professionals actionable ideas and insight to make sense of individual security news and events and stay on top of macroeconomic trends. We have a team of expert analysts that are constantly looking at the financial landscape in order to keep you up to date on the latest movements.

