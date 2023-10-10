Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Decoding Centene: Why I Think It's Undervalued

Oct. 10, 2023 12:51 PM ETCentene Corporation (CNC)
Summary

  • Centene serves the underinsured and uninsured in the U.S. healthcare sector, filling a significant market gap.
  • CNC operates through two main segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services, catering to over 26 million members.
  • The company has commendable lobbying efforts. However, it faces challenges, including political dynamics, Medicare Advantage Star Ratings, and the potential impacts of the 2024 elections.
  • My financial analysis suggests potential vulnerabilities due to interest rate fluctuations and the yield curve's movements.
  • Despite challenges, my valuation suggests CNC is undervalued with a potential upside of 38.1%, leading to a "buy" rating with a $98.0 price target.

PeopleImages/iStock via Getty Images

Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) operates in the U.S. healthcare sector, primarily serving the underinsured and uninsured. This focus effectively addresses a notable void in the healthcare landscape. Through its dual-segment strategy, encompassing Managed Care and Specialty Services, CNC has established itself

