The Monthly Wholesale Trade Report was published by the Census Bureau on October 10, 2023, at 10:00AM. This report provides detailed data on sales of US Merchant Wholesalers’ (except manufacturers’ sales branches & offices) and their inventories, during the month of August, 2023. The wholesale trade report is rarely discussed in popular economic and financial media; however, the most astute analysts follow it closely because it provides extremely important indicators for tracking the course of overall U.S. economic activity.

In this article, we will walk our readers through an in-depth analysis of the Wholesale Sales data as well as the Wholesale Inventory Data. We will then discuss the implications of these data for the U.S. economy and financial asset prices.

Summary Data and Analysis

We begin our review of the Monthly Wholesale Trade Report for August with summary data and analytics which we highlight in Figure 1. In examining this table, we recommend that readers pay particular attention to the percent rank of Month-on-Month (MoM) growth, MoM acceleration, and the surprises relative to forecasts.

Figure 1: Change, Acceleration, Expectations, and Surprise

Summary of Wholesale Data (Census & Investor Acumen)

This month Nominal Wholesale Sales surprised massively to the upside, beating expectations of +0.4% by +1.41%. However, as you will see later in the report, this impression of economic strength changes dramatically when one looks at the inflation-adjusted data, particularly in the Nondurable Goods category.

The Impact of Inflation on the Value of Wholesale Goods

In this section, we highlight the impact of inflation on the interpretation of Wholesale Sales data. Price inflation impacts the quantity of goods and/or services that a given amount of money can buy. In order to track the actual quantity (as opposed to mere dollar value) of goods that wholesale merchants sell, it is necessary to adjust the nominal sales figures (reported in “current dollars”) for the impact of inflation. In this particular regard, we are one of the only firms in the world that performs detailed line-item inflation-adjustment of Wholesale Sales data. In Figure 2, we show Wholesales Trade in both “current dollars” and in “real” terms. The “real” figures represent the economic value of wholesale goods sold by merchant wholesalers, after they have been adjusted for inflation in specific wholesale goods categories.

Figure 2: Wholesale Sales in Current Dollars and Adjusted for Inflation

Inflation Adjustment to Nominal Wholesale Data (Census & Investor Acumen)

As can be seen here, the Real MoM growth was 0.35% versus the reported nominal growth of 1.81%. In particular, growth in the more economically-sensitive durable goods category was only 0.06%, which is quite low.

One thing that we can glean from our detailed decomposition of Real Wholesales Sales Growth in the sections below is that inflation in August was not just caused by the petroleum category; it was fairly pervasive in many categories.

For the remainder of this article, all figures will be presented in “real” (inflation-adjusted) terms. This is important because the most important indicators of economic activity in the U.S. economy, such as Real Gross Domestic Product and Real Gross Domestic Output, are accounted for in real-inflation adjusted terms. Read this article to learn more about the Census Bureau’s Real Dollar Estimates of Wholesale Sales.

Analysis of Annualized Growth of Major Components of Real Wholesales Trade Over Various Time Periods

In this section we break down Real Wholesales Trade into major components, scrutinizing their annualized growth rates over various time frames (1m, 3m, 6m and 12m). The purpose of this analysis is two-fold. Our first purpose is to identify which components of PCE are growing at a faster or slower rate than the overall aggregates. Our second purpose is to determine whether, and to what extent, growth rates are accelerating or decelerating over various time frames.

Figure 3: Annualized Growth Rates of Major Components of Real Wholesales Trade

Annualized trends in Real Wholesales Data (Census & Investor Acumen)

As a general rule, sales of Durable Goods tend to be more “economically sensitive” (i.e., more responsive to macroeconomic developments) than sales of Nondurable Goods. Therefore, durable goods sales statistics can sometimes provide a better leading indication of tendencies and trends in the overall economy.

As we can see from this table, the 0.66% Annualized MoM change in Durable Goods sales exhibited strength (43th percentile) that was roughly in line with the historical median and roughly in-line with its three- month trend. The 7.47% Annualized MoM change in nondurable goods sales was moderately strong in historical terms (59th percentile), accelerating relative to the 3-month trend.

The under-performance of the more-economically-sensitive durable goods category relative to the less-economically-sensitive non-durable goods category should be noted as a potential leading signal of economic activity going forward – particularly in the goods sector of the economy.

Within the durable goods category, Motor Vehicle and Motor Vehicle Parts and Supplies and Furniture and Home Furnishings stood out for their relative strength in August, while Household Appliances and Electrical and Electronic Goods and Miscellaneous Durable Goods stood out for their relative weakness (in terms of historical percentile rank).

Within the nondurable goods category, Drugs and Druggists' Sundries and Farm Product Raw Materials stood out for their relative strength in August, while Petroleum and Petroleum Products and Paper and Paper Products stood out for their relative weakness (in terms of historical percentile rank).

Contributions to Change and Acceleration of Real Wholesales Trade: Components Analysis

In this section our analysis is focused on the component contributions to the MoM Change and MoM Acceleration that are attributable to select major components of Real Wholesales Trade.

Figure 4: Contributions to Change and Acceleration Attributable to Major Components

Component Contribution to Real Wholesales Data (Census & Investor Acumen)

As can be seen from this table, total Real Merchant Wholesales Sales decelerated from 1.32% growth the prior month to 0.35% growth in the most recent month. Decomposing this total MoM deceleration of -0.97%, we can see that the durable goods category contributed approximately -0.18% while nondurable goods contributed -0.80%.

Among the subcategories, Farm Product Raw Materials, Motor Vehicle and Motor Vehicle Parts and Supplies and Drugs and Druggists' Sundries were the largest positive contributors in the direction of acceleration, while the Petroleum and Petroleum Products, Miscellaneous Durable Goods and Household Appliances and Electrical and Electronic Goods subcategories made the largest contributions in the direction of deceleration.

Implications for the U.S. Economy

Wholesale sales is a very big part of the U.S. economy. It will be surprising to many that it actually makes virtually the same net contribution to Gross Domestic Output and Gross Domestic Product as Retail Sales.

This month’s data on wholesale sales growth looks strong on the surface, but is not particularly strong when the data is adjusted for inflation – ranking very near the historical median. This month’s MoM growth also represented a deceleration compared to the 3-month trend.

Furthermore, it is interesting to note that wholesaler’s inventories dropped 0.1% in nominal terms. This implies a negative impact on GDP during the third quarter (via the change in inventory investment).

Overall, the Wholesale Trade report indicates that the U.S. economy slowed somewhat in real terms during the month of August. However, the overall growth rate did not yet indicate any serious economic trouble.

Implications for Financial Markets

The data in this month’s Wholesales Trade report is unlikely to have a major impact on asset prices. On the margin, it could reassure bond investors that the U.S. economy is decelerating somewhat. On the other hand, the report also highlights the fact that there is considerable and broad inflation in wholesale trade prices, and this implies the possibility of some upward pressure on retail consumer price inflation going forward.

Concluding Thoughts

Most investors’ attention is understandably focused on the Israel-Hamas war, and the potential effects that this conflict could eventually have for global markets. However, investors need to keep an eye on the underlying tendencies and trends in the U.S. economy, prior to the conflict. Understanding the rate of growth and the momentum of the U.S. economy prior to the conflict, will help investors gauge the potential impacts of the conflict.

In our Successful Portfolio Strategy service, we have provided detailed reasons why we think investors are underestimating the potential risks implied by this Iran-Hamas conflict. In this context, if the U.S. economy was already slowing prior to the conflict and/or there were some inflationary pressures in the pipeline, it is important that investors take note of this.