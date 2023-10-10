porcorex

IPOs: The odds are against you

Arm Holdings (NASDAQ:ARM) is arguably the most exciting IPO lately. Investors of course have good reasons to be excited. ARM is a leader (or at least presented as a leader during the IPO) in the design of semiconductor chips, which are used in a wide range of products, including smartphones, tablets, and data centers. Investors are bullish on the company's long-term prospects, given the growing demand for chips in the digital economy.

However, to me, it's also a textbook example of why you should not invest in IPO stocks when they first came out. The trajectory for ARM so far reminds me of the lessons I’ve learned – the lessons about buying into the hype of these stocks while both data and simple logic tell me the odds are against me. These odds will be against you too unless you are able to buy them truly at the initial offering price.

First, let’s take a look at statistics. The chart below is taken from the research performed at Warrington College of Business at the University of Florida. As you can see, the first-day performance of IPO stocks is simply fantastic, returning an average 18.9% - in one single day. That was exactly what happened to ARM’s IPO. The stock started trading at about ~$56 per share at the beginning of the IPO, reached a peak price of more than $66 per share, and ended the first trading day at about $64 per share. However, after the initial hype, IPO stocks tend to underperform the market – by a lot. As you can see from the chart below, they lag the market by more than 18% during a three-year period.

Against this background, the thesis of this article is to argue why such underperformance is very likely to occur in ARM in the next few years.

Why the odds are against you?

In a nutshell, for ordinary investors, I view an IPO as a race between an army of professional sellers and ignorant buyers. The professional army is trained to pick the most advantageous time to do an IPO, typically when the company is doing exceptionally well and also when the stock market’s general mood is positive. They have vast experience in presenting the stock in the best possible angle under the circumstances (i.e., what's hot at the moment).

Now, on the other side of the race, as an average investor, you have very little information about the company since there's not much financial data publicly available to you. You have no way of judging if the financial data you are seeing is an exceptionally good year or if it is the norm. Combined with the positive sentiment – carefully engineered by the IPO team, emotions can run hot and trump reasoning. It's hard to think about it calmly when the price goes up on average almost 19% during the first day.

And next, I will elaborate on why I see the ARM IPO as no exception.

ARM: The good, the bad, and the ugly

ARM of course offers several strong positives. ARM differentiates itself from other chip companies in terms of business models by licensing its chip designs to other companies, rather than manufacturing and selling chips itself. With this fabless semiconductor model, ARM does not have to invest in expensive chip manufacturing facilities so it can keep its costs low and its prices competitive. At the same time, without having to worry about manufacturing, ARM can bring its new designs to market more quickly. And finally, also because of the fabless model, ARM's designs can be used in a wide range of products, ranging from smartphones to servers.

However, there's no silver bullet and there are a few key drawbacks to ARM’s business model, in my view. First, ARM’s model allows it to bypass manufacturing costs, but it has to invest heavily in R&D in order to maintain its current market share. As you can see from its income statement below, in fiscal year 2021, fiscal year 2022, and fiscal year 2023, ARM's R&D expenses are $814 million, $995 million, and $1.133 billion, respectively. These numbers translate into an average of about 40% of total revenues. And the expenses keep rising. As of 2023 TTM, it has spent $1.25B on R&D, accounting for 46% of its total revenue so far ($2.66B). In contrast, companies such as Intel (INTC) and Nvidia (NVDA) have been spending only about half of this amount on R&D. As seen in the next chart below, the R&D has been averaging about 23% of their total revenue in recent years.

As a result, ARM may have a super gross profit margin (almost 96% as seen below) compared to other peers, but its net profit margin is not that impressive. As seen, its net profit margin currently hovers around 15%, only about half of NVDA’s 31.6%. Note that INTC’s negative net margin shown below is an outlier data point. Its net average margin was about 23% in recent years as shown in the second chart below, also far above ARM’s 15%.

ARM: Valuation is too high

Besides the poorer net income margin discussed above, ARM does not have the scale and reach of industry leaders such as NVDA, INTC, and AMD (AMD). However, it's trading at a dramatic valuation premium as you can see from the chart below.

To wit, its FY1 P/E of 55.8x is only slightly lower than INTC, whose FY1 P/E is 56.9x only because it’s having an abnormal year ahead (at least, hopefully so). INTC’s P/E has been averaging around 12.5x in the past few years. AMR’s FY2 P/E is projected to be more than 43x, almost double those from the other peers, which fall in the range of about 20x to 27x.

Other Risks and Final Thoughts

There are a few other risks, both in the positive and negative direction, that are worth mentioning. In the positive direction, besides the flexibility enabled by its fabless model, ARM's other strengths include its strong brand recognition and a large customer base. These strengths make it well positioned to benefit from the continued growth of the semiconductor market, especially the emerging AI technologies. In the negative direction, besides the issues mentioned above, ARM faces strong competition, not only from other semiconductor companies such as INTC and NVDA, but also from other companies. Many non-chip major tech firms also are designing their own chips. ARM's model heavily relies on licensing its chip designs to other companies. If its customers were to start designing their own chips or switch to a different chip designer, ARM's revenue could decline significantly.

All told, my overall conclusion is that the negatives far outweigh the positives under the current conditions. In a nutshell, I foresee the performance of ARM in the next few years to be a replay of the typical IPO stock lifecycle shown in the first chart. It's very likely that ARM underperform the market. To me, the current lofty P/E only focused on the good side of its business model and completely ignored the drawbacks and the competition intensification.