Introduction

Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) is Europe's largest oil company. The London-based Shell plc was the former Anglo-Dutch major. The company dropped its Dutch headquarters recently to become a fully British-based company.

On July 27, 2023, SHEL reported its second-quarter 2023 results.

I have followed SHEL quarterly since 2017.

1 - Q2 2023 results snapshot

Shell plc reported second-quarter adjusted earnings per ADS of $1.50, or $5.073 billion, down 47.4% sequentially (remember, each American Depositary Share (ADS) represents two Shell plc ordinary shares).

SHEL's revenues were $76.02 billion, down 26.3% compared to the same quarter a year ago. Earnings were down compared with the first quarter of 2023, mainly due to lower LNG trading and optimization results, lower realized oil and gas prices, lower refining margins, and lower volumes.

Net debt was $40.3 billion, compared with $44.2 billion at the end of the first quarter of 2023. Gearing was 17.3% this quarter, compared with 18.4% at the end of the first quarter of 2023, mainly due to net debt reduction.

Furthermore, dividends declared to Shell plc shareholders for the second quarter of 2023 amount to $0.3310 per share (x2 for ADR). Shell has completed the $4 billion share buybacks announced in the first quarter 2023 results announcement.

The commodity prices mainly backed the solid results. The global liquids price was $72 per Boe in Q2 2023, with Natural gas at $5 per Mcf. SHEL Quarterly Global Liquid Price History (Fun Trading)

2 - Investment thesis

Shell plc, Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM), Chevron Corporation (CVX), BP Plc (BP), and TotalEnergies SE (TTE) are the five main supermajors that I have owned for decades.

As I said in the preceding quarter, Shell plc is one of the best long-term options to profit from the oil sector. The company is solid, highly diversified, and presents excellent growth potential, shifting slowly from oil to investing in green energy.

However, despite an impressive balance sheet presented in detail below, Shell plc cannot evade the volatility attached to the oil and gas industry. The recent fighting between Israel and Palestine is a clear reminder.

Thus, investing in SHEL requires a specific trading/investing strategy to be profitable and to limit risks.

Oil and gas prices have turned around since June-July lows and have recently crossed $90 per barrel. On the other hand, Natural Gas prices are turning around and are up from a huge slide beginning in December 2022 and the depressed level in April-May, as shown in the chart below:

SHEL 1-Year Chart Brent versus NG Price History (Fun Trading StockCharts)

So, taking profits when SHEL is technically overbought is crucial, and I believe it is happening again.

Thus, long-term investors should continue accumulating this cyclical stock on any significant retracement but make sure to take profits when the stock looks overbought technically.

3 - Stock performance

Shell plc is up 27% on a one-year basis and is the best performer amongst its peers along with TotalEnergies.

Shell plc - Financial History Table Ending in Q2 '23, The Raw Numbers (Per ADS)

Important Note: Each American Depositary Share (ADS) represents two Shell plc ordinary shares.

Royal Dutch Shell 2Q22 3Q22 4Q22 1Q23 2Q23 Total Revenues in $ Billion 100.06 95.75 101.30 86.96 74.58 Total Revenues and others in $ Billion 103.08 98.76 101.20 89.02 76.02 Net income in $ Billion 18.04 6.74 10.41 8.71 3.13 EBITDA $ Billion 32.46 17.78 19.23 21.22 12.27 EPS diluted in $/share 4.80 1.84 2.92 2.50 0.92 Cash from operating activities in $ Billion 18.66 12.54 22.40 14.16 15.13 CapEx in $ Billion 6.68 5.27 6.42 6.16 4.61 Free Cash Flow in $ Billion 11.98 7.27 15.99 8.00 10.52 Total cash $ Billion 38.97 35.98 40.09 42.07 45.09 (non-current and current) Debt in $ Billion 83.74 81.99 83.80 85.14 84.37 Dividend per share (ADS) in $/share 0.50 0.50 0.575 0.575 0.662 Shares outstanding (diluted) in Billion (ADS=1/2) 3.76 3.67 3.56 3.49 3.43 Oil Production 2Q22 3Q22 4Q22 1Q23 2Q23 Oil Equivalent Production in K Boepd (including Integrated gas) 2,898 2,713 2,776 2,902 2,731 Integrated gas K Boepd 944 924 917 970 985 Global liquid price ($/b) 101.42 93.02 82.42 74 72 Click to enlarge

Sources: SHEL filing.

Analysis: Revenues, Earnings Details, Total Debt, Free Cash Flow, and Oil & Gas Production Upstream

1 - Revenues and other income were $76.02 billion in Q2 2023

SHEL Quarterly Revenues History (Fun Trading)

Shell plc reported revenues and other income for the second quarter of $76.020 billion, down significantly from $103.083 billion in the same quarter last year and down 14.6% sequentially. Net income was $3,134 million or $0.92 per diluted ADS share.

The adjusted earnings surged to $5,073 million this quarter compared to $11,472 million in Q2 2022.

During the second quarter, Shell generated cash flow from operations of $15.130 billion, down from $18.655 billion a year ago.

2 - Generic free cash flow was $10.52 billion in Q2 2023

Note: I use cash from operating activities minus CapEx to calculate the generic free cash flow. It differs from the free cash flow indicated by Shell, which was $12.116 billion in Q2 2023.

Trailing 12-month free cash flow is now $41.772 billion, with a Q2 2023 free cash flow of $10.516 billion.

SHEL Quarterly Free Cash Flow History (Fun Trading) The company said that dividends declared to Shell shareholders for the quarter amount to $0.3310 (x2 for share ADR or

$0.662)

per share. The dividend yield is currently

3.86%.

3 - Oil-equivalent production and other

SHEL Quarterly Oil Equivalent Production History (Fun Trading)

Total production was 2,731K Boepd in the second quarter (including 985K Boepd of Integrated gas), down 5.8% compared to a year ago and down 5.9% sequentially (please see the chart above).

The LNG sales volumes were 16.3 Million Tonnes in Q2 2023, up from 16.82 million Tonnes in Q4 2022.

4 - Cash vs. debt. Net debt is now $40.31 billion (Gearing 17.3%)

The net debt decreased to $40.31 billion on June 30, 2023, compared with $44.77 billion in Q2 2022. Gearing was down to 17.3% from 18.4% in the preceding quarter (Gearing is a measure of Shell's capital structure and is defined as net debt as a percentage of total capital).

SHEL Quarterly Cash versus Debt History (Fun Trading)

5 - Q3 2023 Outlook Note from October 6 Company's release.

On October 6, 2023, SHEL Plc posted its Q3 2023 outlook. Q3 2023 results are projected to be released on November 2, 2023.

Upstream

SHEL Upstream Outlook (SHEL Pr)

Shell’s upstream production will increase by 2.9% in the third quarter of 2023 at the midpoint of the guidance. The company expects its output in the range of 1,700-1,800K Boepd compared to 1,701K Boepd in the second quarter of 2023.

Also, operating expense for the upstream is projected at around $2.35 billion.

Integrated Gas

SHEL Integrated Gas 3Q23 (SHEL Press Release)

Shell’s LNG liquefaction volumes are expected to be 6.6-7 million tons, or a decrease of around 5.2% sequentially, amplified by maintenance activity.

Shell’s integrated gas production is expected to be 880K-920K Boepd or 900K Boepd at the midpoint. It is a sharp drop from 985K Boepd in Q2 2023.

3Q trading and optimization results in the integrated gas unit will be higher sequentially. Also, operating cost is expected to be between $1.1 billion and $1.3 billion.

Marketing

SHEL Marketing 3Q23 (SHEL Pr)

The midpoint volume outlook is 2.650 million barrels daily, higher than the 2.607 million barrels in Q2 2023. The segment profits are expected to align with the year-ago levels while operating expenses are expected to be between $2.1 billion and $2.5 billion.

Chemicals & Products

SHEL Chemicals and Products (SHEL Pr) SHEL Chemicals & Products 2 (SHEL Pr)

The refining margin should increase significantly sequentially, with the metric jumping 78%. Conversely, with chemical margins declining, the realized chemicals outlook is expected to align with Q2 2023. Shell expects 82-86% refinery utilization, $2.8-$3.2 billion operating expense, and chemicals manufacturing plant utilization of 68-72%.

Corporate

Adjusted earnings are expected to be -0.6 to -0.4 Billion.

Overall, no major surprises are expected for the coming quarter results.

Technical Analysis and Commentary

SHEL TA Chart (Fun Trading StockCharts)

Note: The chart is adjusted for the dividend.

SHEL forms an Ascending Channel Pattern with solid resistance at $66.2 and support at $62. RSI 62 is approaching an oversold territory.

Ascending channel patterns or rising channels are short-term bullish in that a stock moves higher within an ascending channel, but these patterns often form within longer-term downtrends as continuation patterns. The ascending channel pattern is often followed by lower prices, but only after a downside penetration of the lower trend line.

The oil and gas market was cooling fast until the recent Middle East events, and we have entered another new phase of uncertainty. Oil prices jumped about 5% today, but I am unsure if it is sustainable.

Thus, I strongly recommend trading LIFO more regularly to exploit the wild swings we face almost weekly.

The short-term trading strategy is to trade LIFO for about 50% of your position. I suggest selling between $66 and $67 with possible higher resistance at $68 and waiting for a retracement between $62.7 and $61.25 to consider buying with potential lower support at $59.50.

Warning: The TA chart must be updated frequently to be relevant. It is what I am doing in my stock tracker. The chart above has a possible validity of about a week. Remember, the TA chart is a tool only to help you adopt the right strategy. It is not a way to foresee the future. No one and nothing can.