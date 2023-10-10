Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Marathon Digital: Buy Before Bitcoin Spot ETFs' Potential Approval

Oct. 10, 2023 1:28 PM ETMarathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (MARA)
Investor Trip
Summary

  • Marathon Digital Holdings has seen significant gains, up 136% YTD, outperforming the S&P 500 and NASDAQ 100.
  • The company had a strong Q2 2023 performance, generating $81.8 million in revenue while reducing long-term debt by 56% in September 2023.
  • The approval of Bitcoin spot ETFs could cause a spike in Bitcoin's price and have a major short-term impact on MARA shares.

Bitcoin mining farm. IT hardware.

NiseriN

Marathon Digital Holdings (NASDAQ:MARA) is back on my radar after a rollercoaster year due to Bitcoin's incredible volatility.

MARA shares are currently up 136% YTD and have outperformed the S&P 500 and NASDAQ 100 by a wide margin.

Investor Trip is an investment research company founded in 2006 by Tarik Pierce. Tarik Pierce studied Economics at Dartmouth College and focuses on high CAGR stocks and cryptocurrencies. Our investment strategy is to identify sectors with massive growth potential then pick the biggest & best companies that will become future winners. Follow us to receive notifications whenever a new article is published.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of MARA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

