Energy Transfer: Strong Income Generator Amid Uncertain Times

Oct. 10, 2023 1:58 PM ETEnergy Transfer LP (ET)7 Comments
Envision Research profile picture
Envision Research
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Energy Transfer has become an even stronger buy despite price rallies since my last coverage.
  • Oil prices have recovered strongly since then and ET now has a much more favorable growth potential.
  • New catalysts, such as persisting inflation and the Israel-Gaza conflict, can keep energy prices higher and for longer.
  • ET's resilience, high dividend yield, and discounted valuation make it a strong income generator in uncertain times.
Change oil costs in 2024 as result of Russia war of Ukraine. Businessman pointing oil price growth chart on flags background. sharp rise in 2024 in energy costs

Pavel Muravev/iStock via Getty Images

Why ET is a stronger buy despite price rallies?

I last wrote on Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) a bit more than three months ago (see the chart below). The article argued for a buy

This article was written by

Envision Research profile picture
Envision Research
12.94K Followers

Envision Research, aka Lucas Ma, has over 15+ years of investment experience and holds a Masters with in Quantitative Investment and a PhD in Mechanical Engineering with a focus on renewable energy, both from Stanford University. He also has 30+ years of hands-on experience in high-tech R&D and consulting, housing sector, credit sector, and actual portfolio management.

He leads the investing group Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (7)

ndardick profile picture
ndardick
Today, 2:51 PM
Investing Group
Comments (6.58K)
I own some ET. I own more MPLX. And EPD is by far the largest position in our family's main portfolio. So, although ET certainly makes the cut to be included in our fairly concentrated portfolio, I like EPD and MPLX much more for their conservative management and increasing distributions.
H
Howardwmiller
Today, 2:43 PM
Premium
Comments (8)
Does anyone know how the court ruling against et will affect the stock
g
gret
Today, 2:38 PM
Premium
Comments (3.74K)
Don’t forget the CEQP deal and that the distributions are “tax-advantaged”
i
imlongnow
Today, 2:28 PM
Premium
Comments (2.11K)
I expect volume put thru to be very solid and a bit of positive movement in pricing with oil at $84 and NG trending higher towards winter……new projects starting to add some EBITDA …….expect solid 3Qtr and 4th qtr guidance 👍 GLTA.
b
breaking even
Today, 2:13 PM
Premium
Comments (2.63K)
@Envision Research nice article. also watch closely natural gas prices as we move towards winter
synergen profile picture
synergen
Today, 2:13 PM
Premium
Comments (497)
Just enough volatility to make a fun ride.
b
breaking even
Today, 2:28 PM
Premium
Comments (2.63K)
@synergen exactly
