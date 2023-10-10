ebrublue10

Ginkgo Bioworks’ (NYSE:DNA) stock has been on a rollercoaster in recent weeks, driven by relatively soft Q2 earnings, followed by positive sentiment around a partnership with Google (GOOG) and rising concerns regarding the macro environment. Lost in all of this has been progress by several of Gingko’s customers, which could be an early sign of downstream value beginning to accumulate. Limited information is currently available though, and the lack of PR regarding arguably the more important project raises questions about Ginkgo’s role in achieving production at scale. Regardless, the synthetic biology industry continues to mature, although production costs remain a concern.

Antheia Scale Production

Antheia is a synthetic biology company that was founded in 2015 on the belief that synthetic biology can be leveraged to produce pharmaceutical molecules at scale with greater efficiency than current approaches. Antheia’s focus is on plant-derived pharmaceuticals that are too complex to be produced through scaled synthetic chemistry processes. For these molecules, switching to production using fermentation should improve supply stability and could help to make the reshoring of some key materials more feasible.

Alternative production methods could create significant value as drug shortages have become a critical issue in the US in recent years, with the FDA establishing an Essential Medicines List of drugs that are deemed medically necessary in 2020. Reshoring the production of APIs, KSMs and finished drugs is a focus area as there are geopolitical and supply chain resiliency concerns. China has become a key figure in the production of APIs and KSMs in recent years and this is likely to be viewed as an untenable situation, particularly for critical medications. While it is known that drug production (particularly APIs) has been moving out of the US, the amount produced in Chinese facilities is not known. Falling prices for generics has led to production moving to low-cost countries, with US production focused on high-margin, specialty drugs. India is also a rising power in drug manufacturing, but it too is generally heavily reliant on China for input materials. This is likely to be a difficult situation to correct as China has invested a large amount in developing a drug manufacturing ecosystem. State support also means that production costs are difficult to compete with.

Antheia recently announced a successful full-scale (116,000 L) run of its first product. This achievement required 25-30 heterologous biosynthetic steps and more than 20 enzymes, making it an impressive technical feat. While this is an important and impressive milestone, based on current information it is unclear how close Antheia is to a commercially successful product. Production costs, including downstream processing, must be competitive and this could still be some way off.

Thebaine appears to be the product in question, an opiate alkaloid that is a precursor to a variety of important compounds. Thebaine is currently extracted from Opium Poppy. Antheia also has a pipeline of over 70 KSMs and APIs, with Oripavine (pilot production) and Scopolamine mentioned as targets. Antheia believes that its current pipeline represents a 30 billion USD addressable market covering therapeutic areas like oncology, neurology, respiratory, anti-infective, gastrointestinal, endocrinology, and hematology.

Ginkgo established a partnership with Antheia in 2021 to help the company broaden its pipeline of critical active pharmaceutical ingredients and key starting materials. The partnership announcement specifically referenced Ginkgo’s high-throughput enzyme design and high-throughput screening capabilities. Antheia has its own technology platform though, and a relatively long operating history prior to Ginkgo’s involvement. At the time of the partnership announcement Antheia had already managed to efficiently produce highly complex pharmaceuticals. Gingko hasn’t commented on Antheia’s recent production achievement and none of the publicity surrounding the achievement made mention of Gingko. While there may be good reasons for this, it raises questions about whether Ginkgo had any involvement in Antheia’s success and whether it stands to benefit if Thebaine production is commercialized.

Light Bio

This event stands in stark contrast with the recent regulatory approval of Light Bio’s bioluminescent plants, which Ginkgo was happy to boost on social media. Light Bio has created a bioluminescent petunia using mushroom genes, which was recently approved for sale by the US Department of Agriculture. This is an important step forward for Light Bio as there is currently only a handful of genetically modified ornamental plants approved for sale, despite there being more than a dozen genetically modified foods available globally.

Light Bio plans on shipping the plants beginning in early 2024 and early sings of demand are robust, with more than 10,000 people having already signed up to receive a plant. Bioluminescent plants have been produced previously but haven’t taken off, in part due to the fact that the plants needed to be supplied with chemicals to glow.

Pfizer RNA Collaboration

Ginkgo has also announced a collaboration with Pfizer (PFE) that is focused on the discovery of RNA-based drug candidates. Ginkgo will receive an upfront payment and is eligible to receive R&D fees and commercial milestone payments, up to a total of 331 million USD. Ginkgo is also entitled to downstream value in the form of royalties on sales. This is a significant deal but the split between guaranteed payments and outcome dependent payments is unknown. Drug development continues to be an area of strength for Ginkgo and this partnership builds on the investments Ginkgo has made in its RNA capabilities, like the acquisition of Circularis.

Google Partnership

These recent partner successes went largely unnoticed by Ginkgo investors. Instead, the stock surged on a seemingly meaningless partnership announcement with Google (GOOG). Ginkgo and GCP have entered a 5-year partnership on AI for biological engineering and biosecurity.

Ginkgo will develop large language models for biological engineering applications, powered by Google Cloud's Vertex AI platform. Ginkgo intends to make Google its primary cloud services provider, benefiting from access to next-generation computational infrastructure and AI technologies. The partnership also includes funding from Google Cloud to enable Ginkgo's development of foundation models and fine-tuned applications.

Presumably, investors have taken this to mean that Google is entering the synthetic biology space by throwing its resources behind Ginkgo. I would instead interpret the relationship as Ginkgo becoming a GCP customer and Google providing Ginkgo with incentives to do so. Even if Google viewed this as a strategically important partnership that it was going to commit significant resources to, Ginkgo’s entire narrative is based on big data and AI. If a partner is required to drive progress in the core of the business, this would be a negative. I do not believe that this is the case though. While Google may be able to provide Ginkgo with guidance in some areas, Ginkgo has made a large investment in its tech stack over the past decade and probably doesn’t stand to benefit significantly from working with Google.

Conclusion

While it is a positive that projects Ginkgo is involved with are progressing towards market, the commercial impact of this on Ginkgo's business is unclear at this stage. In the case of Antheia, which is arguably the more important development, it is not even known whether Ginkgo has been a significant enabler of commercial scale production. All of this appears to be somewhat academic at this stage though as investors are more concerned with the AI narrative. Ginkgo's stock was up around 24% on the Google partnership news, despite its importance being questionable.