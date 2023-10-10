Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

RayzeBio: Initiating Coverage With Buy Rating And A Price Target Of $43

Oct. 10, 2023 2:10 PM ETRayzeBio, Inc. (RYZB)NVS, NVSEF
Bhavneesh Sharma profile picture
Bhavneesh Sharma
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Initiating RayzeBio, Inc. coverage with a Buy rating and common stock price target of $43 based on my risk-adjusted NPV discounted cash flow model, representing a 110% upside.
  • The company's radiopharmaceutical technology could revolutionize the cancer treatment landscape.
  • RYZ801 has shown promise in GPC3 expressing hepatocellular cancers.
  • CA9 in renal cell cancer is another promising product candidate.

Cancer Detection

wildpixel

Initiating RayzeBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYZB) coverage with a Buy rating and common stock price target of $43 based on my risk-adjusted NPV discounted cash flow model, representing a 110% upside from its closing price of $21.

Premium service reviews

"The best I have ever seen in the biotech space..." 

"Great service with in-depth research on biotech stocks." 

"If you want to invest in biotech following events (catalysts), this is the right service for you."

This article was written by

Bhavneesh Sharma profile picture
Bhavneesh Sharma
6.88K Followers

Bhavneesh Sharma is a former physician with a MBA in finance from NYU-Stern. He is a registered investment advisor and a professional money manager, and he has been writing about Healthcare investing for nearly a decade.

Bhavneesh leads the investing group Vasuda Healthcare Analytics where he shares contrarian investment ideas for the biotech industry. Features include: exclusive analysis of biotech/pharma stocks, both short term catalyst-driven and long-term investment ideas, detailed biotech analysis by request, portfolio trade alerts, and chat for dialogue and questions. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of RYZB either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.