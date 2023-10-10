Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
The PayPal Paradox: Risk, Reward, And The Future Of Digital Commerce

Summary

  • PayPal dominates the Digital Payments sector, which is expected to reach a transaction volume of $9.46 trillion by 2023.
  • Despite a decline in user growth, the average value from active accounts has increased. PayPal has shown consistent revenue growth and stable Free Cash Flow.
  • The company has also announced a $4.9 billion share buyback program, signaling confidence in its long-term strategy.
  • Valuation metrics indicate that PayPal is undervalued, offering a strong 'Buy' recommendation with a target price above $80.

PayPal Experiments With More Traditional Banking Services

Justin Sullivan

Thesis

After conducting a comprehensive analysis, we strongly recommend a 'Buy' position on PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL). Our conviction is based on several key factors. Firstly, PayPal holds a dominant market position and has consistently demonstrated revenue growth, indicating its strength in

This article was written by

Long, Value, Contrarian, with a Long-Term Focus. I primarily adopt a long-term investment approach. My investment philosophy is rooted in simplicity. I often find myself gravitating towards value opportunities. I am always looking for mispricing in the market and like to invest in good companies with high potential in the future (around 2-3 years).Read countless book on investing but always try to make investment that make sense based on Warren Buffet and Ben Graham approach.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of PYPL either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (1)

Tall Seller
Today, 2:38 PM
Bingo.

“Despite a decline in user growth, the average value from active accounts has increased. PayPal has shown consistent revenue growth and stable Free Cash Flow”

…in tech, a shrinking users base is 10000X more relavent to whether to invest in a company or NOT, than revenue growth or Free Cash Flow. Look at $BigC stock chart that has been crashing big time since IPO, and they too lose more merchants than they gain.

PayPal losing customer is indicative of them being crushed and having a low moat, and their CEO had not much choice to announce pivoting from acquiring more customers to monetizing their best ones better, or their crash would have likely been even more epic.

Its now too late for PayPal in my opinion, as they are miles behind players with gigantic platforms who can offer their solutions for free as loss leaders, from payments solutions proliferating everywhere including the government offer rails to 95% of Americans through their banks, their e-commerce players with monstrosity more solutions & gigantic 3rd party developer ecosystems, etc….
