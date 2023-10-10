Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
PepsiCo Stock Is A Buy: Q3 Earnings Results Tell You Why

Oct. 10, 2023 2:25 PM ETPepsiCo, Inc. (PEP)
Chuck Walston profile picture
Chuck Walston
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • PepsiCo's stock is trading near its 52-week low despite strong Q3 results and management's guidance for continued growth.
  • The current yield is significantly above the historical average, making it attractive for dividend-focused investors.
  • PepsiCo's organic sales have been increasing, and it is a Dividend Aristocrat, making it a good investment option.
Young Couple Watching A Sports Game On Tablet And Rooting For Their Team

urbazon

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) hasn't really benefited from the 2023 market rally. In fact, the stock is trading very near its 52-week low. You must go back to March of 2022 to find the shares trading ten percent below today's levels.

Chuck Walston profile picture
Chuck Walston
20.66K Followers

Chuck Walston is a U.S. Army veteran and a retired law enforcement officer with approximately 20 years of experience as a retail investor. He focuses on dividend stocks and concentrates on companies with competitive advantages and strong balance sheets.

Chuck is a contributing author for the investing group

Comments

