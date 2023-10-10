Fortinet's Valuation: Finding Value In The Cybersecurity Sector
Summary
- Fortinet, Inc. is strategically focusing on delivering comprehensive cybersecurity services alongside its products.
- Fortinet stock is trading at around 30 times next year's EPS, making it reasonably valued.
- Despite some challenges, including the macroeconomic environment and increased competition, Fortinet remains positioned to benefit from the growing demand for secure networking solutions.
Investment Thesis
Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) is a cybersecurity and networking solutions provider that offers integrated security products and services to protect organizations from threats while optimizing network performance.
Fortinet is placing significant emphasis on its services business, with strong service revenue growth last quarter, up 30% year-over-year, and a commitment to expanding services like IoT security, cloud security, and security operations.
Going forward, Fortinet's strategic focus appears to be on delivering comprehensive cybersecurity services alongside its legacy product segment.
According to my estimates, Fortinet is priced at around 30x next year's EPS. It's not the best and most compelling stock in the cybersecurity sector, but it's trading at a very fair multiple, particularly after the stock sold off following its last earnings results.
In summary, FTNT's stock has faced challenges, partially justified, but not entirely. Overall, it still presents an attractive investment opportunity
Fortinet's Near-Term Prospects
Fortinet is a cybersecurity and networking solution company, offering a comprehensive range of products and services to organizations of all sizes, including enterprises, communication service providers, security service providers, government organizations, and small businesses.
Their value proposition lies in providing Secure Networking solutions, which converge networking and security into a single, high-performance solution. This includes next-generation firewall (NGFW), software-defined wide area network (SD-WAN), LAN Edge, and secure access service edge (SASE).
Essentially, Fortinet's solutions enhance network performance and security. Fortinet's approach consolidates security solutions into an integrated offering and includes proprietary ASIC technology to deliver efficient security.
Fortinet's near-term prospects look promising as it continues to innovate and expand its product offerings in the cybersecurity and networking space. They have introduced new products like the FortiGate 90G and SD-WAN services, showcasing their commitment to providing cutting-edge solutions. With a strong focus on AI and machine learning, they aim to enhance security, simplify operations, and stay ahead of evolving threats.
Their ability to integrate networking and security into a single platform positions them well to cater to the growing demand for secure networking solutions.
However, Fortinet also faces some near-term challenges. One of these challenges is the current macroeconomic environment, which has led to concerns among large enterprises and changes in contract durations. The digestion of previous high growth in product revenue, particularly related to SD-WAN implementations, is impacting their billings growth. Additionally, increased competition in the cloud security space, with cloud providers entering the security market, has led to longer sales cycles for their solutions, in other words, there's more deal scrutiny.
Incidentally, that's something that I've been calling out for months now, there's ongoing cybersecurity vendor consolidation within IT departments and the times when just about any cyber company with a compelling narrative would do well are now in the rearview mirror.
Moreover, I've consistently and frequently made this exact argument throughout SA. It's not only that IT departments are more discerning, but investors, too. (disclosure: I'm long PANW).
So, what's next for FTNT?
FTNT Revenue Growth Rates Moderate
Billings is a leading indicator of where revenue growth rates will eventually show up. So, if Fortinet's billings come out at 18% y/y, this implies that for now, Fortinet will struggle to deliver mid-to-high 20s% CAGR. But is there any positive aspects for investors to ponder over here? Yes, I believe that given Fortinet's slower growth rates, management can turn its focus beyond its growth ambitions and instead focus on growing its profitability.
The Bull is FTNT's Profitability Profile
Fortinet's non-GAAP EPS is guided for approximately $1.53. This translates to an increase of nearly 29% from the prior year.
Consequently, this means that even with its moderate topline growth, as management increasingly focuses on improving its cost structure, over the next few years Fortinet's profitability will be able to outpace its revenue growth rate line.
With this consideration in mind, I believe that paying around 39x this year's EPS for Fortinet is a fair multiple. Furthermore, we must keep in mind that 2023 is practically all but over. This means that if Fortinet could grow its bottom line EPS by a somewhat similar, albeit ever-so-slightly slower pace next year, it would be quite possible for Fortinet's EPS to reach $1.96.
This would put the stock priced at approximately 30x next year's EPS. A multiple that I believe is a fair entry point for new investors to this name.
The Bottom Line
Fortinet, Inc. is a cybersecurity and networking solutions provider, and while its stock has recently experienced a selloff, it presents an appealing investment opportunity.
Trading at approximately 30x next year's estimated EPS, Fortinet's valuation appears reasonable, given its industry.
The company is strategically focused on bolstering its services business, with a strong emphasis on service revenue growth, indicating a shift towards comprehensive cybersecurity services alongside its product offerings.
Despite near-term challenges, such as concerns stemming from the macroeconomic environment and competitive pressures, Fortinet remains positioned to benefit from the growing demand for secure networking solutions.
While billings and revenue growth rates may moderate, the potential for improved profitability suggests Fortinet could deliver value to investors. In conclusion, I'm tepidly bullish on Fortinet, Inc. stock.
