Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Alnylam: Why The FDA Rejection Of Onpattro Is A Minor Setback

ONeil Trader profile picture
ONeil Trader
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Alnylam's stock declined after the FDA issued a complete response letter citing inadequate evidence to support the efficacy of Onpattro in treating ATTR amyloidosis patients with cardiomyopathy.
  • This is a minor setback because the HELIOS-B trial of Amvuttra holds the key to Alnylam's TTR franchise in this patient population.
  • The HELIOS-B trial will be critical for the stock's medium-term performance.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of Growth Stock Forum get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

FDA not approved. Seal and imprint

Waldemarus

Shares of Alnylam (NASDAQ:ALNY) have been in a downtrend ever since the AdCom vote on Onpattro to assess whether it is a good option for patients with ATTR amyloidosis patients with cardiomyopathy, and despite the vote being

I publish my best ideas and top coverage on the Growth Stock Forum. If you're interested in finding great growth stocks, with a focus on biotech, consider signing up. We focus on attractive risk/reward situations and track each of our portfolio and watchlist stocks closely. To receive e-mail notifications for my public articles and blogs, please click the follow button. And to go deeper, sign up for a free trial to Growth Stock Forum.

This article was written by

ONeil Trader profile picture
ONeil Trader
7.64K Followers

ONeil Trader is a former stockbroker turned full-time independent investor. He focuses on finding growth and biotech stocks with significant growth potential and calculates ideas in large part based on best risk-adjusted returns.

He leads the investing group Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

This article reflects the author's opinion and should not be regarded as a buy or sell recommendation or investment advice in any way.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.