Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Tougher For Longer

Oct. 10, 2023 3:15 PM ETS&P 500 Index (SP500), SPX, DJI, NDXSPY, IVV, VOO, VTI, DIA, IWM, QQQ, COMP.IND, INDU, AAPL, VIX4 Comments
Bret Jensen profile picture
Bret Jensen
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Optimism for a soft landing in the economy has faded, with interest rates expected to remain higher for longer, leading to declines in the overall market in August and September.
  • Importantly, thanks to rising yields and tepid earnings growth, the risk premium between the S&P 500 and Treasuries has essentially shrunk to zero.
  • Unfortunately, the most likely way this equity risk premium gets restored is for the S&P 500 to experience a bear market.
  • Why investors are likely facing a "tougher for longer" scenario in the months and quarters ahead is discussed in the paragraphs below.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of The Biotech Forum get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

Businessman against bear on arrow downward trend line with citys

BsWei

So, we shall let the reader answer this question for himself: who is the happier man, he who has braved the storm of life and lived, or he who has stayed securely on shore and merely existed?”― Hunter

Live Chat on The Biotech Forum has been dominated by discussion of lucrative buy-write or covered call opportunities on selected biotech stocks over the past several months. To see what I and the other season biotech investors are targeting as trading ideas real-time, just join our community at The Biotech Forum by clicking HERE.

This article was written by

Bret Jensen profile picture
Bret Jensen
47.54K Followers

Bret Jensen has over 13 years as a market analyst, helping investors find big winners in the biotech sector. Bret specializes in high beta sectors with potentially large investor returns.

Bret leads the investing group Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial short position in the shares of SPY either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (4)

S
SwedishAlpha
Today, 4:06 PM
Premium
Comments (10)
All your arguments makes sense and I agree with them. Here in Sweden, the consumers are getting seriously squeezed by high interest rates, food and energy prices. Bankrupties, especially in retail, restaurants, construction and real estate are at elevated levels and keep increasing.

At the same time, we saw the stock market rally 3% here in Sweden today.
I guess the old saying that ”the market can remain irrational longer than you can stay solvent” comes to mind?
Bret Jensen profile picture
Bret Jensen
Today, 4:21 PM
Investing Group LeaderPremium
Comments (24.29K)
@SwedishAlpha Indeed. And markets climb a staircase, and come down a slide as well..
alchemist11 profile picture
alchemist11
Today, 3:46 PM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (1.35K)
Oh another prediction for a bear market. Right now 30% of writers still believe in a soft landing and they are just as valid as you are, because the Fed could change which it has a number of times, and the financial picture could switch which it has a number of times. Using a crystal ball works just about as well as any chart and tables because the world and people are volatile and changing constantly. Attempts to prognosticate the economic future feels good but is futile.
Bret Jensen profile picture
Bret Jensen
Today, 3:49 PM
Investing Group LeaderPremium
Comments (24.29K)
@alchemist11

Maybe so, but you make your bets with the best available information at the time. And right now, the more likely direction is recession not expansion. Best
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.