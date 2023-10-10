Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Olin Is Likely A Value Trap

Oct. 10, 2023 3:23 PM ETOlin Corporation (OLN)
Seeking Profits profile picture
Seeking Profits
2.8K Followers

Summary

  • Olin Corp's shares have fallen due to the departure of its CEO and concerns about global growth.
  • The company's earnings and revenue have declined, with volume and pricing pressures affecting its three business lines.
  • Olin's business is heavily reliant on the Chinese construction market, which is facing major issues and could exacerbate supply conditions.

PVC pipes

koosen/iStock via Getty Images

Shares of Olin Corp (NYSE:OLN) have fallen over the past two months, given the departure of its CEO and ongoing global growth concerns. Shares are roughly flat to when I last wrote about the company in

This article was written by

Seeking Profits profile picture
Seeking Profits
2.8K Followers
Over ten years of experience making contrarian bets based on my macro view and stock-specific turnaround stories to garner outsized returns with a favorable risk/reward profile. If you want me to cover a specific stock or have a question for an article, just let me know!

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.