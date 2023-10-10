Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Euronext: Headwinds Now But Expected Synergies In The Future

Oct. 10, 2023 3:41 PM ETEuronext N.V. (EUXTF)
The Panoramic View profile picture
The Panoramic View
642 Followers

Summary

  • Euronext's stock is facing headwinds in the near term given a potential recession in the United States could put pressure on valuation. High U.S. Treasury yields have also put stress on valuations.
  • For the Borsa Italiana Group's purchase, Euronext expects to achieve cumulated run-rate EBITDA synergies of €115 million by the end of 2024 versus current €44.2m in run-rate EBITDA synergies.
  • In Q2 2023, Euronext announced a buyback program of up to €200 million beginning July 31 that could help EPS growth.
  • If Euronext's core trading business remains strong, the stock trades for an attractive forward EV/EBITDA multiple of 10.55.

The entrance of Euronext in Amsterdam.

yujie chen/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Euronext N.V. (OTCPK:EUXTF) is a leading provider of European market infrastructure. As of December 31, 2022, the company is the largest equity listing venue in Europe and attracts the majority of listings from domestic and international

This article was written by

The Panoramic View profile picture
The Panoramic View
642 Followers
The Panoramic View is dedicated to covering the latest developments in the market with a particular focus on dividend stocks and stock movements. PM for questions

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.