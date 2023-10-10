Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM) John Tumazos Very Independent Research Conference (Transcript)

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
140.7K Followers

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) John Tumazos Very Independent Research Conference October 10, 2023 12:15 PM ET

Company Participants

Randy Smallwood - President and Chief Executive Officer

Conference Call Participants

John Tumazos - Very Independent Research

John Tumazos

Good afternoon. We're so pleased today to host Randy Smallwood, the President and CEO of Wheaton Precious Metals. He and his company pioneered streaming almost a generation ago. And then build a tremendous asset with, family of assets with great returns, and I'll let Randy tell the story.

Randy Smallwood

John, thank you, for the introduction. And, excited to be here. As mentioned, my name is Randy Smallwood, I've been with the company since we created it back in 2004. So we're very close to celebrating our 20th year. I'm getting some feedback, John's a high pitched thing, I'm not sure if it's coming from your side or what.

John Tumazos

I'm going to turn off my microphone.

Randy Smallwood

There we go. That sounds way better. Yes, so anyways, appreciate everyone taking the time to listen to our story. We've had it's been an incredible 20-years of growth and I think we're setting ourselves up to have especially the next five years, some incredibly strong growth to just take our company to a new level. And so as the title says here, it's a high margin company with good strong growth going forward and we are focused on precious metals.

There of course will be some forward-looking statements in my presentation. I urge everyone to understand the risks associated with those forward-looking statements buried somewhere in the fine print here. So, who is Wheaton? Or what is Wheaton Precious Metals? Who are we? What are we doing?

We created the streaming business model back in 2004, as I said, close to 20-years ago. And

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.