Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Ultralife Corporation: On The Up, But Wait For A Better Entry Point

The Alpha Sieve profile picture
The Alpha Sieve
2.88K Followers

Summary

  • Ultralife manufactures portable power solutions and communication systems for a range of industries.
  • The company has put in place certain initiatives that could lead to gross margin progression this year and next.
  • Investors are advised to wait for a pullback in the price action, considering the current risk-reward on the charts.

soldier in battle aiming laser sight optics glitch

.shock

Company Snapshot

Ultralife Corporation (NASDAQ:ULBI) is a designer and manufacturer of portable power solutions, and communication and electronic systems, which are primarily used by the government, defense, and commercial industries. The company reports under two segments- a) Battery and Energy Products (85% of group revenue), and b) Communication

This article was written by

The Alpha Sieve profile picture
The Alpha Sieve
2.88K Followers
Investment research, primarily oriented towards uncelebrated/under-covered stocks and ETFs, across North America, Europe and Asia. Seeks to combine both fundamental and technical disciplines while making an investment/trading proposition.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

j
joeinNJ
Today, 4:16 PM
Premium
Comments (164)
A few years back ULBI got a contract to support the MSFT HoloLens project
The original HoloLens didn’t cut it with the Army
The new HoloLens might bring that contract back to life
www.bloomberg.com/...
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.