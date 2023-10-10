Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Taiwan Semiconductor - Maintaining Buy: Headwinds Priced In And Rebound Ahead

Tech Stock Pros profile picture
Tech Stock Pros
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • We reiterate our buy rating on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited.
  • The stock has underperformed the S&P 500 slightly since our cautious near-term view, but we now think the headwinds are now priced into the stock.
  • While we continue to see mixed data points for the smartphone market, we expect the PC and the Server end markets to recover in 2024.
  • We believe the potential expansion of the Biden administration export ban will work in TSMC’s favor in the longer term and see A.I. tailwinds ahead.
  • We don’t expect TSMC to outperform substantially in 2H23 due to a high capex-to-sales ratio and gross margin expansion challenge, but we see an increasingly attractive risk-reward profile in 2024.
  • This idea was discussed in more depth with members of my private investing community, Tech Contrarians. Learn More »

Sustainable Resources – Green Building

FredFroese /iStock via Getty Images

We reiterate our buy rating on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) aka TSMC. While the slower-than-expected Chinese recovery and macro headwinds pressuring end demand momentum continue, we think the TSMC stock

Our investing group, Tech Contrarians, discussed this idea in more depth alongside the broader industry and macro trends. We cover the tech industry from the industry-first approach, sifting through market noise to capture outperformers. 

Feel free to test the service on a free two-week trial today. 

This article was written by

Tech Stock Pros profile picture
Tech Stock Pros
7.88K Followers

Tech Stock Pros is a team of three former technology sector engineers with a long history of investing in the tech sector.

They run Tech Contrarians, an investing group providing institutional-level company research to individual investors. Utilizing a live portfolio with quarterly updates, bi-weekly newsletters, and answering questions daily via chat, Tech Stock Pros aims to demystify investing in the technology sector. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

QuentinZ profile picture
QuentinZ
Today, 5:37 PM
Investing Group
Comments (222)
ASML is a better buy all around man
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.