Groupon's Bullish Run Halted, Turnaround Story In Jeopardy

Oct. 10, 2023 3:54 PM ETGroupon, Inc. (GRPN)XRT1 Comment
Mike Zaccardi, CFA, CMT
Summary

  • Retail stocks have been performing poorly, with the SPDR S&P Retail ETF down 42% since its peak in November 2021.
  • Groupon's stock is in freefall today, potentially indicating trouble at the company.
  • Groupon is exploring ways to divest its non-core assets as retail spending remains solid but consumers become more cautious.
  • I outline key price levels to watch on the chart.

Groupon Website

seewhatmitchsee

Retail stocks have been badly beaten over the last two years. I keep tabs on the SPDR S&P Retail ETF (XRT), an equal-weight equity fund tracking a basket of consumer stocks. After doubling from its Halloween 2020 low

Mike Zaccardi, CFA, CMT
Freelance Financial Writer | Investments | Markets | Personal Finance | RetirementI create written content used in various formats including articles, blogs, emails, and social media for financial advisors and investment firms in a cost-efficient way. My passion is putting a narrative to financial data. Working with teams that include senior editors, investment strategists, marketing managers, data analysts, and executives, I contribute ideas to help make content relevant, accessible, and measurable. Having expertise in thematic investing, market events, client education, and compelling investment outlooks, I relate to everyday investors in a pithy way. I enjoy analyzing stock market sectors, ETFs, economic data, and broad market conditions, then producing snackable content for various audiences. Macro drivers of asset classes such as stocks, bonds, commodities, currencies, and crypto excite me. I truly enjoy communicating finance with an educational and creative style. I also believe in producing evidence-based narratives using empirical data to drive home points. Charts are one of the many tools I leverage to tell a story in a simple but engaging way. I focus on SEO and specific style guides when appropriate. I am a contributor to The Dividend Freedom Tribe.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (1)

P
PatrickM1
Today, 4:23 PM
Premium
Comments (113)
Divesting this stake and those of other non-core assets has ALWAYS been a know objective. It's nothing new. What IS new is this sale values the entire SumUp stake at approx $98mm. Winward in their recent 13D filing estimated the total at $200m. THIS is the problem. Not only with Winward's $55/sh valuation thesis but with SumUp in general. After June cash raise at SumUp, this valuation is a huge disappointment for SumUp holders. Takes a lot of air out. Question now is what does Winward do (or what have they already done). They had to know this sale price when they switched back to 13G filer last week. Are the rest of the valuations in their thesis equally as bad? Do they "speak out" today or tomorrow?

More non-core assets sales are coming - not saying anything new here - so what they get versus what's expected obviously will be important. SumUp value is now known; entire stake should be sold and revolver paid.
